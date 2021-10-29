https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kremlin-believes-situation-with-moldova-cannot-affect-gazproms-excellent-reputation-1090310038.html

Kremlin Believes Situation With Moldova Cannot Affect Gazprom's 'Excellent' Reputation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has an excellent reputation that cannot be affected by the situation with Moldova and the failure to reach an... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

"This has nothing to do with the reputation of Gazprom, its reputation is excellent. You have all heard statements that European leaders and ... business partners made repeatedly over the past few weeks, that Gazprom is fulfilling all of its obligations. Therefore, this has nothing to do with Gazprom's reputation, this is a purely commercial issue," Peskov told reporters.No agreement was reached on Russian gas deliveries to Moldova, and the debt keeps growing, but Gazprom remains ready to continue negotiations and find some mutually acceptable solution, Dmitry Peskov said.As a commercial company, Gazprom cannot forgive debts, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.Moldova is purchasing gas from foreign countries at a higher price than it could have with Russia, but the Kremlin does not comment on this decision, Peskov added.On 22 October, the country's parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis to quickly allocate funds from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.On 1 October, Russia's Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. Moldovagaz reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeded the supply of fuel from Russia, which might lead to problems with the supply of electricity.

