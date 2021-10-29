https://sputniknews.com/20211029/italy-sees-mass-protests-after-senate-votes-down-anti-homophobia-bill--video-1090312030.html

Italy Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video

The law would have made homophobia, misogyny, and violence to disabled people a hate crime – while a politician from Italy's Democratic party (PD) called the... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Mass protests have taken place in Rome and Milan after Italy's Senate killed off a bill which would have made homophobia a hate crime, like racism. The Senate's 154 lawmakers voted against the bill, while 131 voted in favour. Among its opponents were the right-wing Northern League and Brothers of Italy parties, as well as the Vatican.The so-called "Zan bill" – named after gay centre-left Democratic party (PD) legislator Alessandro Zan – passed the House of Representatives last year. However, after supporters and opponents of the law failed to reach an agreement, a vote in the Senate was сalled. In June, the Vatican filed a formal diplomatic complaint against the proposed legislation, saying that – if passed – the law could result in Catholics being prosecuted for speaking in favour of traditional heterosexual relations.

