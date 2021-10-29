Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/italy-sees-mass-protests-after-senate-votes-down-anti-homophobia-bill--video-1090312030.html
Italy Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video
Italy Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video
The law would have made homophobia, misogyny, and violence to disabled people a hate crime – while a politician from Italy's Democratic party (PD) called the... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T14:06+0000
2021-10-29T14:06+0000
news
europe
lgbt
senate
bill
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090312241_0:62:3070:1789_1920x0_80_0_0_333fd3892f3b9063564e9930e0cc9b2f.jpg
Mass protests have taken place in Rome and Milan after Italy's Senate killed off a bill which would have made homophobia a hate crime, like racism. The Senate's 154 lawmakers voted against the bill, while 131 voted in favour. Among its opponents were the right-wing Northern League and Brothers of Italy parties, as well as the Vatican.The so-called "Zan bill" – named after gay centre-left Democratic party (PD) legislator Alessandro Zan – passed the House of Representatives last year. However, after supporters and opponents of the law failed to reach an agreement, a vote in the Senate was сalled. In June, the Vatican filed a formal diplomatic complaint against the proposed legislation, saying that – if passed – the law could result in Catholics being prosecuted for speaking in favour of traditional heterosexual relations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Italy protest
Italy protest
2021-10-29T14:06+0000
true
PT1M01S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090312241_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5028e7f5ef8c06ebdbdd9ba162a376e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, lgbt, senate, bill, italy, видео

Italy Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video

14:06 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZOFILE PHOTO: People gather for a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime in Milan, Italy, May 8, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: People gather for a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime in Milan, Italy, May 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZO
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The law would have made homophobia, misogyny, and violence to disabled people a hate crime – while a politician from Italy's Democratic party (PD) called the vote “one of the worst pages in the history of the Italian republic."
Mass protests have taken place in Rome and Milan after Italy's Senate killed off a bill which would have made homophobia a hate crime, like racism.
The Senate's 154 lawmakers voted against the bill, while 131 voted in favour. Among its opponents were the right-wing Northern League and Brothers of Italy parties, as well as the Vatican.
© Ruptly
The so-called "Zan bill" – named after gay centre-left Democratic party (PD) legislator Alessandro Zan – passed the House of Representatives last year. However, after supporters and opponents of the law failed to reach an agreement, a vote in the Senate was сalled.
In June, the Vatican filed a formal diplomatic complaint against the proposed legislation, saying that – if passed – the law could result in Catholics being prosecuted for speaking in favour of traditional heterosexual relations.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:14 GMTCondolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
14:59 GMTUK Mulling Criminalising Attempts to Change Sexuality, Gender Identity Through 'Coercive Conversion'
14:54 GMTRome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident
14:46 GMTSudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
14:36 GMTNew US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
14:17 GMTUK Mulls Dispute Proceedings if France Imposes Sanctions in Fishing Spat
14:16 GMT‘Meta as in METAstasizing’: Democrats Dunk on Facebook Following Rebrand
14:10 GMT'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row
14:06 GMTItaly Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video
13:56 GMTErdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say