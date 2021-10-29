Registration was successful!
Islamophobia? At Least 30 People Detained as Protests Disrupt Muslim Prayers in Indian State — Video
Islamophobia? At Least 30 People Detained as Protests Disrupt Muslim Prayers in Indian State — Video
Last week, several Muslim students across India were assaulted by their Hindu peers while they were celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's win over India.
Police in Gurugram, a city in the Indian state of Haryana, have detained at least 30 people, mainly Hindu activists, after they protested against Muslim men who were praying in public. Video clips posted on social media show protesters carrying placards and shouting "Band karo" ("Stop it"), while chants of "Jai shree Ram" ("Victory to Lord Rama") can also be heard. The demonstrators can also be seen holding signs emblazoned with "Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep" (Gurugram city was previously called Gurgaon).This was the third week in a row that Hindu groups have disrupted Muslims' Friday prayers in the area.Earlier this week, five members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti – an umbrella body of 22 Hindu organisations – submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, demanding that the district administration stop Muslims praying in public on Fridays.They also told reporters that if the police failed to stop the prayers, they would do so themselves. On Friday, around 500 police officers were deployed at five venues where Muslims pray in the city following threats from Hindu groups.
Islamophobia? At Least 30 People Detained as Protests Disrupt Muslim Prayers in Indian State — Video

Last week, several Muslim students across India were assaulted by their Hindu peers while they were celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's win over India.
Police in Gurugram, a city in the Indian state of Haryana, have detained at least 30 people, mainly Hindu activists, after they protested against Muslim men who were praying in public.
Video clips posted on social media show protesters carrying placards and shouting "Band karo" ("Stop it"), while chants of "Jai shree Ram" ("Victory to Lord Rama") can also be heard. The demonstrators can also be seen holding signs emblazoned with "Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep" (Gurugram city was previously called Gurgaon).
This was the third week in a row that Hindu groups have disrupted Muslims' Friday prayers in the area.
Earlier this week, five members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti – an umbrella body of 22 Hindu organisations – submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, demanding that the district administration stop Muslims praying in public on Fridays.
They also told reporters that if the police failed to stop the prayers, they would do so themselves.
On Friday, around 500 police officers were deployed at five venues where Muslims pray in the city following threats from Hindu groups.
