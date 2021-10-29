https://sputniknews.com/20211029/indias-suicides-spike-among-daily-wagers-housewives--students-during-pandemic-1090310469.html

India's Suicides Spike Among Daily Wagers, Housewives & Students During Pandemic

In a report called 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2020', the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has stated that suicides among daily wagers doubled... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

A government report in India has revealed a 10 percent rise in suicide cases as the number rose to 153,000 in 2020 from 139,000 in 2019. The report, titled 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2020', was prepared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an Indian government agency responsible for collecting and analysing crime data. "Suicides among students saw the highest increase of 21.2 percent, followed by professional/salaried persons – up 16.50 percent - and daily wage earners where there was a 15.67 percent rise," the report published on 28 October, says. The annual Accidental Deaths and Suicides (ADSI) report, released by the NCRB, is the official record of how many accidents or suicides have occurred in India in any particular year.The daily wage earners constituted the largest group among the total suicide victims — 37,666 in 2020 from 32,563 in 2019."Out of 108,582 male suicides, most were committed by daily wage earners (33,164) followed by self-employed persons (15,990) and unemployed persons (12,893)," the report says. "Of the total 44,498 female suicides, the highest number (22,372) was for housewives followed by students (5,559) and daily wage earners (4,493)," it adds. According to the report, this data depicts only the profession of those who committed suicide and gives no clue as to the cause of suicide.

