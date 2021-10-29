Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/indian-court-asks-twitter-to-show-respect-and-remove-objectionable-content-about-hindu-goddess-1090317587.html
Indian Court Asks Twitter to Show 'Respect' and Remove 'Objectionable' Content About Hindu Goddess
Indian Court Asks Twitter to Show 'Respect' and Remove 'Objectionable' Content About Hindu Goddess
In May, Delhi's High Court issued a legal notice to Twitter demanding it comply with the country’s updated IT rules, which state the social media platform must... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove certain objectionable material relating to a Hindu Goddess from its platform.The bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said: "You should respect the sentiments of the general public as you are doing business for the public at large. Their sentiments shall be given due importance... You should remove this.""Are things going to be removed or not?" the court asked the counsel for Twitter. In response, Sidharth Luthra, a senior advocate representing the micro-blogging platform, said the company will abide by the court's ruling.The court was hearing a petition filed by Aditya Singh Deshwal, who said he came across posts about Maa Kaali (a Hindu Goddess) by a user named @AtheistRepublic – the deity was apparently represented in a "disgraceful and outrageous manner."Deshwa said he complained to a Twitter grievance officer about the content, arguing it broke the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. He said the officer stated that the content couldn't be removed because it did not fall into a specific category – and the court's ruling followed.
twitter, religion, twitter, india, twitter, religion, information technology, religion, hindus, religion and politics, india

Indian Court Asks Twitter to Show 'Respect' and Remove 'Objectionable' Content About Hindu Goddess

16:41 GMT 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DENIS CHARLETA picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.
A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DENIS CHARLET
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
In May, Delhi's High Court issued a legal notice to Twitter demanding it comply with the country's updated IT rules, which state the social media platform must make specially assigned grievance officers available for users to make complaints.
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove certain objectionable material relating to a Hindu Goddess from its platform.
The bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said: "You should respect the sentiments of the general public as you are doing business for the public at large. Their sentiments shall be given due importance... You should remove this."
"Are things going to be removed or not?" the court asked the counsel for Twitter. In response, Sidharth Luthra, a senior advocate representing the micro-blogging platform, said the company will abide by the court's ruling.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Aditya Singh Deshwal, who said he came across posts about Maa Kaali (a Hindu Goddess) by a user named @AtheistRepublic – the deity was apparently represented in a "disgraceful and outrageous manner."
Deshwa said he complained to a Twitter grievance officer about the content, arguing it broke the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. He said the officer stated that the content couldn't be removed because it did not fall into a specific category – and the court's ruling followed.
