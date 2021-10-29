Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/ig-metall-workers-of-europes-major-industrial-union-rally-in-stuttgart-germany-1090299981.html
IG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
IG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
IG Metall has called for a nationwide day of action on Friday under the motto "FairWandel - social, ecological, democratic". This also included a rally in... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Live from Stuttgart as union workers from IG Metall rally for "fair and socio-ecological change in industry".The union members will ask for an agreement to regulate working conditions, based on policies that allow for fair and sustainable socio-ecological changes.IG Metall warned that the current production losses caused by the chip crisis and rising raw material prices could deter suppliers from investing in new products in Germany. Many of them wanted to cut jobs in Germany and relocate to low-wage countries.IG Metall is the dominant metalworkers union in Germany and the largest industrial union in Europe, with more than 2.3 million members.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
europe, germany, demonstration

IG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany

IG Metall has called for a nationwide day of action on Friday under the motto "FairWandel - social, ecological, democratic". This also included a rally in front of Thyssenkrupp Steel headquarters in Duisburg.
Live from Stuttgart as union workers from IG Metall rally for "fair and socio-ecological change in industry".
The union members will ask for an agreement to regulate working conditions, based on policies that allow for fair and sustainable socio-ecological changes.
IG Metall warned that the current production losses caused by the chip crisis and rising raw material prices could deter suppliers from investing in new products in Germany. Many of them wanted to cut jobs in Germany and relocate to low-wage countries.
IG Metall is the dominant metalworkers union in Germany and the largest industrial union in Europe, with more than 2.3 million members.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
