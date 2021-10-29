https://sputniknews.com/20211029/ig-metall-workers-of-europes-major-industrial-union-rally-in-stuttgart-germany-1090299981.html

IG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany

IG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany

IG Metall has called for a nationwide day of action on Friday under the motto "FairWandel - social, ecological, democratic". This also included a rally in... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T12:28+0000

2021-10-29T12:28+0000

2021-10-29T12:28+0000

europe

germany

demonstration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090302855_0:173:2514:1587_1920x0_80_0_0_8a79703905adc203dac809de813b9db1.jpg

Live from Stuttgart as union workers from IG Metall rally for "fair and socio-ecological change in industry".The union members will ask for an agreement to regulate working conditions, based on policies that allow for fair and sustainable socio-ecological changes.IG Metall warned that the current production losses caused by the chip crisis and rising raw material prices could deter suppliers from investing in new products in Germany. Many of them wanted to cut jobs in Germany and relocate to low-wage countries.IG Metall is the dominant metalworkers union in Germany and the largest industrial union in Europe, with more than 2.3 million members.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

IG Metall union workers demonstrate in Stuttgart IG Metall union workers demonstrate in Stuttgart 2021-10-29T12:28+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, demonstration, видео