International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/greece-calls-on-eu-to-pursue-tougher-policy-towards-turkey-1090321051.html
Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey
Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should show its discontent with Turkey's "arbitrary" behaviour by actions, not only words, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos... 29.10.2021
greece
news
turkey
eu
"Western moderation appears to encourage Turkey’s arbitrary behaviour," Mitsotakis said at a joint press conference with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini. "It’s time for European principles to translate into European practice."Mitsotakis noted that Greece wants friendly relations with neighbouring countries on the basis of international law, but "will not tolerate challenges to its sovereign rights."Merkel, in turn, urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue.For decades Greece has been at odds with Turkey over a range of issues, such as competing for territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus. The EU, not recognising the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, has repeatedly expressed official support for Greece, threatening Turkey with sanctions, but has never carried them out.Under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the guarantors of Cypriot security and territorial integrity. The treaty also reserved guarantors the right to interfere on the island if its independence is deemed under threat.In 1974, Turkey used the treaty to justify its invasion of Cyprus. A decade later, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus unilaterally proclaimed independence and has to date been recognised only by Turkey.The United Nations is currently trying to broker reconciliation talks with the leaders of the Greek and Turkish sides of the island.
greece
turkey
Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

16:36 GMT 29.10.2021
Greek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021
Greek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021
© AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should show its discontent with Turkey's "arbitrary" behaviour by actions, not only words, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.
"Western moderation appears to encourage Turkey’s arbitrary behaviour," Mitsotakis said at a joint press conference with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini. "It’s time for European principles to translate into European practice."
Mitsotakis noted that Greece wants friendly relations with neighbouring countries on the basis of international law, but "will not tolerate challenges to its sovereign rights."
Merkel, in turn, urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue.
For decades Greece has been at odds with Turkey over a range of issues, such as competing for territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus. The EU, not recognising the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, has repeatedly expressed official support for Greece, threatening Turkey with sanctions, but has never carried them out.
Beach, coast of Protaras, Cyprus - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Turkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says
3 October, 12:12 GMT
Under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the guarantors of Cypriot security and territorial integrity. The treaty also reserved guarantors the right to interfere on the island if its independence is deemed under threat.
In 1974, Turkey used the treaty to justify its invasion of Cyprus. A decade later, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus unilaterally proclaimed independence and has to date been recognised only by Turkey.
The United Nations is currently trying to broker reconciliation talks with the leaders of the Greek and Turkish sides of the island.
