Ex-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again

Mark Meadows, who served as the White House chief of staff during the Trump administration, has suggested that the 45th POTUS may attempt to try and get elected as president once again.According to Fox News, Meadows shared his opinion during an appearance on “The Wilkow Majority” programme on SiriusXM radio.The ex-chief of staff also mentioned that while he no longer works for Trump, he does converse with the former president who “is not taking joy” in what Fox describes as “controversies currently embroiling President Biden.”While the media outlet points out that Trump did sometimes hint at the prospect of another presidential run, the ex-POTUS is yet to officially confirm his intentions.
"If I were a betting, man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he's running again," Meadows said. "He's in, and we will count on him running."
