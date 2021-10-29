Registration was successful!
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again
Meadows also reportedly mentioned that Trump takes no “joy” in the controversies surrounding US President Joe Biden. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Mark Meadows, who served as the White House chief of staff during the Trump administration, has suggested that the 45th POTUS may attempt to try and get elected as president once again.According to Fox News, Meadows shared his opinion during an appearance on “The Wilkow Majority” programme on SiriusXM radio.The ex-chief of staff also mentioned that while he no longer works for Trump, he does converse with the former president who “is not taking joy” in what Fox describes as “controversies currently embroiling President Biden.”While the media outlet points out that Trump did sometimes hint at the prospect of another presidential run, the ex-POTUS is yet to officially confirm his intentions.
donald trump, us, president, run, mark meadows, prospects

Ex-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again

18:04 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOU.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Andrei Dergalin
Meadows also reportedly mentioned that Trump takes no "joy" in the controversies surrounding US President Joe Biden.
Mark Meadows, who served as the White House chief of staff during the Trump administration, has suggested that the 45th POTUS may attempt to try and get elected as president once again.
According to Fox News, Meadows shared his opinion during an appearance on "The Wilkow Majority" programme on SiriusXM radio.
"If I were a betting, man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he's running again," Meadows said. "He's in, and we will count on him running."
The ex-chief of staff also mentioned that while he no longer works for Trump, he does converse with the former president who "is not taking joy" in what Fox describes as "controversies currently embroiling President Biden."
In fact, he says that we've got to do something about it," Meadows added. "He's giving advice. He's wishing that Democrats would take advice, but sadly, they want to go the other way."
While the media outlet points out that Trump did sometimes hint at the prospect of another presidential run, the ex-POTUS is yet to officially confirm his intentions.
