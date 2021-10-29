Registration was successful!
Ex-NY Governor Cuomo's Spokesman Accuses State Attorney General of Using Office for Political Gain
The spokesman for the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused the state attorney general of using her office for political gain, his statement says, as quoted by Reuters.
16:57 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 29.10.2021)
Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed Cuomo’s complaints that the sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation was politicised.
The spokesman for the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused the state attorney general of using her office for political gain, his statement says, as quoted by Reuters.