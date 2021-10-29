https://sputniknews.com/20211029/ex-ny-governor-cuomos-spokesman-accuses-state-attorney-general-of-using-office-for-political-gain-1090321843.html

Ex-NY Governor Cuomo's Spokesman Accuses State Attorney General of Using Office for Political Gain

Ex-NY Governor Cuomo's Spokesman Accuses State Attorney General of Using Office for Political Gain

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed Cuomo’s complaints that the sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation was... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T16:57+0000

2021-10-29T16:57+0000

2021-10-29T17:04+0000

news

us

governor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090321843.jpg?1635527084

The spokesman for the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused the state attorney general of using her office for political gain, his statement says, as quoted by Reuters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, governor