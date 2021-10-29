Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/erdogan-vows-to-make-turkey-one-of-worlds-10-largest-economies-1090316894.html
Erdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
Erdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world’s 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T13:56+0000
2021-10-29T13:56+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
world
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
"We are aspiring to make Turkey one of the world’s top 10 leading economies," he wrote in the guest book during his visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.Erdogan said Turkey had been making steady progress in foreign trade, employment, manufacturing and investment in the face of pandemic headwinds.Turkey remains the 19th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product despite a severe economic slowdown and the slumping national currency, which lost over 20% of its value so far this year.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, world, turkey

Erdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies

13:56 GMT 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world’s 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th anniversary of the republic’s creation on Friday.
"We are aspiring to make Turkey one of the world’s top 10 leading economies," he wrote in the guest book during his visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Erdogan said Turkey had been making steady progress in foreign trade, employment, manufacturing and investment in the face of pandemic headwinds.
Turkey remains the 19th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product despite a severe economic slowdown and the slumping national currency, which lost over 20% of its value so far this year.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:56 GMTErdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case