Erdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world’s 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We are aspiring to make Turkey one of the world’s top 10 leading economies," he wrote in the guest book during his visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.Erdogan said Turkey had been making steady progress in foreign trade, employment, manufacturing and investment in the face of pandemic headwinds.Turkey remains the 19th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product despite a severe economic slowdown and the slumping national currency, which lost over 20% of its value so far this year.

