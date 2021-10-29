https://sputniknews.com/20211029/dc-judge-temporarily-bans-biden-administration-from-firing-civilians-seeking-vaccine-exemptions--1090326971.html

DC Judge Temporarily Bans Biden Administration from Firing Civilians Seeking Vaccine Exemptions

DC Judge Temporarily Bans Biden Administration from Firing Civilians Seeking Vaccine Exemptions

Talks between military officials to reverse plans of immediately firing unvaccinated troops once the deadline passes are also being put in motion. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

A Washington, DC district court judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs from being terminated while they await a ruling after a suit over religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines.Biden is facing criticism after thousands of civilians, contractors, and troops are facing the risk of being ultimately fired from their jobs if they are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus.In a filing on Friday, the Biden administration reportedly said that it refused to halt the discipline and termination of any employees in the process of seeking a religious exemption to the vaccine, pending the court’s ruling on the temporary restraining order (TRO) motion.The judge also requested Thursday that the administration agree that “active duty military plaintiffs, whose religious exception requests have been denied, will not be disciplined or separated during the pendency of their appeals."Jenna Lynn Ellis, an American lawyer who worked on Donald Trump's election, shared a copy of the minute order to Twitter in what she referred to as a “HUGE WIN in Church v. Biden.”“This is an amazing development from the DC District Court in the stand for OUR RIGHTS against the unconstitutional vaccine mandates,” the tweet read.The Biden administration was given until noon on Friday to file a supplemental notice that indicates whether they agree with the terms of no plaintiff facing discipline or termination pending the court's ruling. If they fail to do so, another briefing is set to be scheduled.

