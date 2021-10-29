https://sputniknews.com/20211029/cuomo-to-appear-in-court-on-november-17-over-sex-crime-charges-1090326586.html

On Thursday, a New York court charged Cuomo with a sex crime over allegations that he forcibly touched a former aide in last year.According to a copy of the misdemeanor complaint, Cuomo is accused of forcibly placing his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim on December 7, 2020. The name of the victim is redacted in the complaint, but she is reportedly the former executive assistant to the governor, Brittany Commisso.Cuomo resigned after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues. Kathy Hochul, a longtime lieutenant governor, took over from Cuomo.On Friday, Letitia James officially announced that she is running for governor.Cuomo also faced a parallel ethics scandal over allegations his administration manipulated data on COVID-19 deaths to downplay a surge in fatalities following his order for senior care facilities to admit patients infected with the coronavirus.

