Cuba Safely Reopens as It Stands Against Imperialist Aggression

Cuba Safely Reopens as It Stands Against Imperialist Aggression

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss Mark Zuckerberg's involvement in reinstating an anti-abortion video proclaiming falsehoods about abortion, how this video feeds into patriarchal conceptions of women as only child-bearers and child-rearers, and the complexity of the liberal critique of social media as “causing division.”In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss the US history of training the Ethiopian military and how it fits into what’s happening there today, the role of so-called peacekeeping missions in recent Ethiopian history, the militarization of the infrastructure of society, and the role of AFRICOM in Ethiopia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jalil Muntaqim, an activist, former political prisoner and Black Panther and author of ‘We Are Our Own Liberators’ to discuss the In The Spirit of Mandela International Tribunal jurists finding the United States guilty of genocide against Black, Brown, and Indigenous people, the charges of racist violence that support this verdict, the next legal steps after this verdict, and the drive to build a people’s movement around this verdict.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, to discuss the gutting of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill by corporate Democrats and the capitalist class, the stark contrast between the US handling of healthcare and the pandemic and Cuba’s healthcare system, the violence that the US has exercised against Cuba, and the ongoing attempts by the US to destroy the Cuban revolution.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

