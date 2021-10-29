Registration was successful!
Condolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
Condolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar – also known as "Appu" and "Powerstar" – was highly respected in the Kannada-language film industry in the Indian state of Karnataka.
The death of 46-year-old Puneeth Rajkumar following a cardiac arrest on Friday has shaken India's film industry. The Kannada cinema actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Vanditha and Drithi.Rajkumar was reportedly working out in his gym when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to hospital. Scores of fans gathered outside his house and the hospital in Bengaluru city where the actor was receiving treatment in intensive care, while several celebrities and fellow actors wished him well. Due to the commotion, the Karnataka government has urged people to remain calm, deployed police officers to Rajkumar's residence, and closed cinemas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his condolences to the actor's family, describing him as "prolific."Scores of celebrities, politicians, and fans have flooded social media with comments, with many describing Rajkumar as a "powerhouse" of Kannada-language cinema.The actor was one of the highest paid stars in Kannada cinema, and was first cast in one of his director father's films called "Premada Kanike" in 1976. As a child, he appeared in over two dozen movies and received the coveted National Film Award for his part in "Bettada Hoovu" in 1985 at the age of ten. Rajkumar's first lead role came in 2002 with "Appu," which was a blockbuster hit. He went on to star in many hit movies in Kannada cinema including "Arasu," "Milana," and "Vamshi."
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar – also known as "Appu" and "Powerstar" – was highly respected in the Kannada-language film industry in the Indian state of Karnataka. He was also a singer, television presenter, and producer who played the lead role in dozens of films.
The death of 46-year-old Puneeth Rajkumar following a cardiac arrest on Friday has shaken India's film industry.
The Kannada cinema actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Vanditha and Drithi.
Rajkumar was reportedly working out in his gym when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to hospital.
Scores of fans gathered outside his house and the hospital in Bengaluru city where the actor was receiving treatment in intensive care, while several celebrities and fellow actors wished him well.
Due to the commotion, the Karnataka government has urged people to remain calm, deployed police officers to Rajkumar's residence, and closed cinemas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his condolences to the actor's family, describing him as "prolific."
Scores of celebrities, politicians, and fans have flooded social media with comments, with many describing Rajkumar as a "powerhouse" of Kannada-language cinema.
The actor was one of the highest paid stars in Kannada cinema, and was first cast in one of his director father's films called "Premada Kanike" in 1976. As a child, he appeared in over two dozen movies and received the coveted National Film Award for his part in "Bettada Hoovu" in 1985 at the age of ten.
Rajkumar's first lead role came in 2002 with "Appu," which was a blockbuster hit. He went on to star in many hit movies in Kannada cinema including "Arasu," "Milana," and "Vamshi."
