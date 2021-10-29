Condolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
Fans of #Appu #PuneethRajkumar gathered outside Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM @BSBommai expected to make a statement soon on the health condition of #Kannada #Superstar @PuneethRajkumar @TOIBengaluru @chethan18 #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/Bflo8XB0EC— Petlee Peter (@petleepeter) October 29, 2021
A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021
This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021
Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021
Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021
Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!
Shocked to learn of Puneeth Rajkumar's passing. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the Kannada film industry. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/drL4BOMLR4— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 29, 2021
Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.— Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021
RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW
Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4SSEHSoNb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2021
Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021
💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021
It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth 💔 #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W— Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021