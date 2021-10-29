Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/colombian-authorities-to-stop-investigating-election-campaign-of-president-duque-1090299431.html
Colombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque
Colombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque
Colombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque
2021-10-29T03:44+0000
2021-10-29T03:47+0000
latin america
colombia
investigation
presidential campaign
ivan duque
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083394238_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afe039a61304fec831f5ff93726080df.jpg
"It was decided to archive the investigation initiated against the campaign of the ex-candidate, and now the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez," the CNE said in a statement following an extraordinary plenary session.The investigation into Duque's campaign was launched over the alleged involvement of a late drug boss, Jose Guillermo Hernandez, alias Nene, who was accused of buying votes. The election council stated that they did not find any irregularities in the campaign and could not establish a connection with Hernandez.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083394238_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_989b2021ae2292cebdf14386058fa952.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, colombia, investigation, presidential campaign, ivan duque

Colombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque

03:44 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 03:47 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / NATHALIA ANGARITAColombia's President Ivan Duque speaks after the arrival of a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia July 1, 2021.
Colombia's President Ivan Duque speaks after the arrival of a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia July 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / NATHALIA ANGARITA
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Colombia's National Electoral Council (CNE) has closed a preliminary investigation into the campaign of incumbent President Ivan Duque.
"It was decided to archive the investigation initiated against the campaign of the ex-candidate, and now the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez," the CNE said in a statement following an extraordinary plenary session.
The investigation into Duque's campaign was launched over the alleged involvement of a late drug boss, Jose Guillermo Hernandez, alias Nene, who was accused of buying votes. The election council stated that they did not find any irregularities in the campaign and could not establish a connection with Hernandez.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:52 GMTBrazilian Oil Giant Petrobras 'Does Not Have to Bring Much Profit', Bolsonaro Says
03:44 GMTColombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque
03:37 GMTPink Floyd Founder Syd Barrett's Guitar Sold for Over $27,000
03:32 GMTLet's Fly to 'Baby Yoda Island': Redditors Spot Fancy-Looking Piece of Land in Indian Ocean
03:28 GMTVideos: NYC Municipal Employees Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination Deadline
03:24 GMTUS Airlines Urge State Dept. to Secure Rights to Overfly Russian Airspace, Reports Say
03:22 GMTVideos: Active Shooter Alert Issued at Los Angeles International Airport
02:48 GMTUS Gen. Says China's Done 'Hundreds' of Hypersonic Weapon Tests While DoD is 'Bureaucratic' - Report
01:35 GMTSeven Offices of Private Bank in Myanmar Hit by Blasts - Reports
01:19 GMTMerriam-Webster Adds More Than 455 Words, Including ‘Dad Bod,’ ‘Amirite’ & (Yay!) ‘Fluffernutter’
01:08 GMTKim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
00:33 GMTIsrael Has Ability to Block US From Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinians, Official Says
00:21 GMTZayn Malik Issues Statement After Report Claims He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda
00:06 GMTUS Considering $450,000 Payments to Migrants Impacted By Trump Border Policy - Reports
00:02 GMTBuffalo’s Mayor Race Tests New York Democrats as Election Day Approaches
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate in 6 Years
YesterdayDelta Outbreak Blamed for US’ Third-Quarter Economic Slowdown, Worst of 2021
YesterdayUS Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
YesterdayGive Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work
YesterdayUS to Punish Nasal Spray Maker Over Claims Users Protected From COVID-19, Trade Agency Says