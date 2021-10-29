https://sputniknews.com/20211029/childish-remarks-iran-slams-israeli-envoy-to-india-for-accusing-it-of-destabilising-west-asia-1090311674.html

'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia

The Iranian Embassy in India on Friday took Naor Gilon, Israel's new ambassador to New Delhi, to task a day after the envoy used his maiden press conference after arriving from Tel Aviv to accuse Tehran of “destabilising” the west Asian region.In a terse statement, the Iranian mission said that Israel’s human rights’ record in the region, whether in “massacring Palestinians” or the “scandalous involvement” in the Pegasus spyware controversy is “well-known to everybody".The Iranian statement also red-flagged what was described as Israel’s "aggressive" policies towards other regional neighbours such as Syria and Lebanon.During a five-day visit to Israel this month, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid held the first meeting of a new four-nation grouping, also comprising the US and the United Arab Emirates.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the meeting virtually.Israeli officials have said that the new grouping would focus on economic cooperation, including boosting infrastructure and regional connectivity and was a direct outcome of the Abraham Accords signed last year.The historic Abraham Accords, mediated by the US and announced on 13 August last year, led to normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE.The text agreement of the Abraham Accords stipulates that both Israel and the UAE “stand ready to join with the United States to develop and launch a 'Strategic Agenda for the Middle East' in order to expand regional diplomatic, trade, stability and other cooperation.”'Similar Evaluation' of Events in the Region, Says Israeli AmbassadorOn Thursday, Israeli Ambassador Gilon reiterated that the four nations coming together was a consequence of the Abraham Accords which he said were signed because of “similar concerns”, as shared by Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, about the role of Iran in the region.“As I said before, many of the evaluations of what’s happening are similar,” the Israeli envoy said.Gilon, however, also clarified that the four-nation grouping wasn't directed at any country, Iran included, and was more focused on economic cooperation.

