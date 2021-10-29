https://sputniknews.com/20211029/brazilian-oil-giant-petrobras-does-not-have-to-bring-much-profit-bolsonaro-says-1090299592.html

Brazilian Oil Giant Petrobras 'Does Not Have to Bring Much Profit', Bolsonaro Says

"Petrobras does not have to be a company that brings high returns, as it used to. In addition to profits for shareholders, Petrobras is paying off billions of dollars in debt because of the robbery that used to take place at the company," the president said during a live broadcast on social media.The Brazilian leader stressed that Petrobras, as a monopoly, "must have a social side in a good way."The Brazilian state-owned company is the main producer and importer of fuel in the country and regulates domestic fuel prices "in accordance with international standards," which needs to be changed, the president noted.Petrobras' profits in Q3, according to the published report, were estimated at $5.52 billion at current exchange rates, with the investments amounting to $1.863 billion. The total amount of dividends to shareholders in 2021 will be $11.23 billion. Over the past 12 months, the company's debt has decreased by 25.1%, to $59.58 billion.

