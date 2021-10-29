https://sputniknews.com/20211029/blogger-gets-10-months-of-jail-time-in-russia-for-oral-sex-near-st-basils-photo-1090319182.html

Blogger Gets 10 Months of Jail Time in Russia For 'Oral Sex Near St. Basil's' Photo

A representative of Moscow’s Tverskoy district court press service said that the actions of the blogger and his lady friend “were performed in order to offend... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

A blogger from Tajikistan and his female friend are preparing to spend the next ten months in a Russian prison after a photo prank in central Moscow. Blogger Ruslan Bobiev (real name Ruslani Talabjon) posted a photo on Instagram back in September showing him standing and looking at the camera, while his friend (Anastasia Chistova), dressed in a jacket emblazoned with the word "Police," kneels in front of him against the backdrop of Moscow's iconic St.Basil’s Cathedral. It doesn't take much imagination to work out what's going on. Bobiebv and Chistova were both sentenced to 10 months in jail.

