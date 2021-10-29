Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/bidens-meeting-with-pope-francis-lasted-90-minutes-behind-closed-doors-1090315121.html
Behind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
Behind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis lasted some 90 minutes, longer than the pontiff's audiences with Biden's... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T13:13+0000
2021-10-29T13:20+0000
joe biden
world
pope francis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090314673_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1cf90e42cea9aca9f54feeefc09b628.jpg
The meeting is the first in Biden's European tour, during which he is set to attend the G20 summit in Rome and UN Climate Change Convention in Glasgow. Biden's audience with Pope Francis began at around noon Rome time (10:00 GMT). It ended at 1:30 p.m. First Lady Jill Biden also attended the trip to the Vatican.Biden is the second Catholic president of the US, the first since John F. Kennedy.After the head of the Catholic Church, Biden had a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state.The meeting between Obama and Pope Francis in 2014 lasted 50 minutes, while Trump spent even less time talking to the pontiff - only 30 minutes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090314673_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2cddf5549d7544046507f9552dae3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, world, pope francis

Behind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes

13:13 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIAPope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021
Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis lasted some 90 minutes, longer than the pontiff's audiences with Biden's predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, journalists at the scene said on Friday.
The meeting is the first in Biden's European tour, during which he is set to attend the G20 summit in Rome and UN Climate Change Convention in Glasgow. Biden's audience with Pope Francis began at around noon Rome time (10:00 GMT). It ended at 1:30 p.m. First Lady Jill Biden also attended the trip to the Vatican.
Biden is the second Catholic president of the US, the first since John F. Kennedy.
"In his audience with Pope Francis today, President Biden thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution. He lauded Pope Francis’ leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery," the White House said in a statement.
After the head of the Catholic Church, Biden had a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state.
The meeting between Obama and Pope Francis in 2014 lasted 50 minutes, while Trump spent even less time talking to the pontiff - only 30 minutes.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
12:12 GMTIndia Deploys US Weapons, Including Chinook Helicopters, to Ramp Up Defence at Disputed China Border