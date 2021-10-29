Behind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/bidens-meeting-with-pope-francis-lasted-90-minutes-behind-closed-doors-1090315121.html

The meeting is the first in Biden's European tour, during which he is set to attend the G20 summit in Rome and UN Climate Change Convention in Glasgow. Biden's audience with Pope Francis began at around noon Rome time (10:00 GMT). It ended at 1:30 p.m. First Lady Jill Biden also attended the trip to the Vatican.Biden is the second Catholic president of the US, the first since John F. Kennedy.After the head of the Catholic Church, Biden had a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state.The meeting between Obama and Pope Francis in 2014 lasted 50 minutes, while Trump spent even less time talking to the pontiff - only 30 minutes.

