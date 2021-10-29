https://sputniknews.com/20211029/australian-embassy-in-switzerland-to-resume-work-after-30-year-break-in-2022-1090313920.html

Australian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022

ZURICH (Sputnik) - Australia will reopen its embassy in Bern in 2022 after a 30-year pause to mark 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

"I am so pleased to announce that Australia will open our embassy in Bern, Switzerland, in 2022, strengthening the political, economic, strategic, cultural and scientific ties that unite our two countries. Importantly, our new embassy will enhance engagement between our countries to promote a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a video statement.The head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, also recorded a video message in which he welcomed Australia's decision.In 1992, Australia closed its embassy in Bern for financial reasons. Since then, the only Australian diplomatic mission in the European country has been the consulate-general in Geneva.

