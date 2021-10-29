https://sputniknews.com/20211029/active-shooter-alert-issued-at-los-angeles-international-airport-1090298682.html

Videos: Active Shooter Alert Issued at Los Angeles International Airport

Videos: Active Shooter Alert Issued at Los Angeles International Airport

As per initial reports, the purported incident took place when air traffic control announced a ground stop for LAX Airport "due to security," around 7:30 pm... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Flights at Los Angeles International Airport have been canceled after an active shooter alert sent hundreds of people onto the runway, local media reported, citing officials and witnesses.According to an airport official, the unspecified security issue occurred "in or near" Terminal 1.The alleged suspect was arrested shortly thereafter, according to the airport's press service. However, there were no immediate details provided, and local media have initially said that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.Approximately 20 minutes after that message, the airport authorities stated that the south side of the airfield was opened for flights, while the north side remained closed.Later reports stated that two people were hurt near Gate 17A in Terminal 1. A 40-year-old male was injured but did not require medical attention, while another person, whose age and gender were unknown, was brought to a neighboring hospital, according to a Fire Department official cited in the report.The airport's press service released an official statement regarding the events confirming the victims, but reported that the injuries were related to self-evacuation from the building.LAX stressed that there were no "shots fired" at the airport and no weapons were "recovered."Photos and videos from the scene of the incident were shared on social networks, showing a large number of people lined up in front of the fence, as well as police cars, ambulances, and fire service at the site.

los angeles

