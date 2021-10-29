https://sputniknews.com/20211029/2nd-day-of-the-julian-assange-extradition-hearing-1090294185.html

2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing

2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Tulsi Gabbard criticizing the Biden... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T08:31+0000

2021-10-29T08:31+0000

2021-10-29T08:31+0000

fda

radio

us

china

hollywood

peta

facebook

taiwan

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090294160_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac7da4964e98ebe190d55300b77f4db0.jpg

2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Tulsi Gabbard criticizing the Biden administration’s ‘crusade’ against Julian Assange, and the EU suspending funding to WHO programs in Congo after a sex scandal.

GUESTKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | FDA Advisory Board, Dr. Fauci, and The CDCDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | US Troops in Taiwan, Chinese Military Technology, and Vaccine MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the FDA approving a child COVID vaccine, autism in children, and the scientific data in vaccine safety Kim talked about the recent controversy in the FDA and how conflicts of interest lack oversight. Kim spoke about the recent news connecting Dr. Fauci and the experiments on puppies.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Biden administration's aggressive stance against China, hypersonic missiles, and the political divide in America. Daniel talked about the lack of energy in the Democratic party and the anger in Americans against Joe Biden. Daniel spoke on the confirmed reports of American troops in Taiwan and if that means, there will be future conflict in Chinese territories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

china

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

fda, radio, us, china, hollywood, peta, facebook, taiwan, the backstory, аудио