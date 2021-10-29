Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/2nd-day-of-the-julian-assange-extradition-hearing-1090294185.html
2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing
2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Tulsi Gabbard criticizing the Biden administration's 'crusade' against Julian Assange, and the EU suspending funding to WHO programs in Congo after a sex scandal.
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Tulsi Gabbard criticizing the Biden administration's 'crusade' against Julian Assange, and the EU suspending funding to WHO programs in Congo after a sex scandal.
GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | FDA Advisory Board, Dr. Fauci, and The CDC
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | US Troops in Taiwan, Chinese Military Technology, and Vaccine Mandates

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the FDA approving a child COVID vaccine, autism in children, and the scientific data in vaccine safety Kim talked about the recent controversy in the FDA and how conflicts of interest lack oversight. Kim spoke about the recent news connecting Dr. Fauci and the experiments on puppies.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Biden administration's aggressive stance against China, hypersonic missiles, and the political divide in America. Daniel talked about the lack of energy in the Democratic party and the anger in Americans against Joe Biden. Daniel spoke on the confirmed reports of American troops in Taiwan and if that means, there will be future conflict in Chinese territories.
2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing

2nd Day of The Julian Assange Extradition Hearing
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Tulsi Gabbard criticizing the Biden administration's 'crusade' against Julian Assange, and the EU suspending funding to WHO programs in Congo after a sex scandal.
GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | FDA Advisory Board, Dr. Fauci, and The CDC
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | US Troops in Taiwan, Chinese Military Technology, and Vaccine Mandates
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the FDA approving a child COVID vaccine, autism in children, and the scientific data in vaccine safety Kim talked about the recent controversy in the FDA and how conflicts of interest lack oversight. Kim spoke about the recent news connecting Dr. Fauci and the experiments on puppies.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Biden administration's aggressive stance against China, hypersonic missiles, and the political divide in America. Daniel talked about the lack of energy in the Democratic party and the anger in Americans against Joe Biden. Daniel spoke on the confirmed reports of American troops in Taiwan and if that means, there will be future conflict in Chinese territories.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
