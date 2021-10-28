https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-was-advised-of-pending-coup-in-sudan-assange-extradition-hearing-begins-in-the-uk-1090264700.html

US Was Advised of Pending Coup in Sudan; Assange Extradition Hearing Begins in the UK

Sudan's coup leader allegedly advised US envoy Jeffrey Feltman that he was planning a military takeover of the African nation one day before the planned coup... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

US was Advised of Pending Coup in Sudan; Assange Extradition Hearing Begins in UK Sudan's coup leader allegedly advised US envoy Jeffrey Feltman that he was planning a military takeover of the African nation one day before the planned coup was carried out.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. In his latest article, Robert Koehler argues that Julian Assange's work at WikiLeaks is a threat to the ability of the US to hide the realities of war. Koehler says that the abstraction of war that is presented to the citizens of the has been upset by WikiLeaks data that helps the public see and feel the true death and destruction that is perpetrated in their names.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss US economic policy. Democrats are racing to complete a deal on President Biden's economic initiatives before the President leaves for his next foreign tour. One of the stickiest issues is a proposal for a billionaire's tax that would raise a significant amount of revenue from the nation's oligarchs.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Russia and China have set a new military precedent by stepping up military cooperation in the naval realm. The Eurasian powers set out on October 17th for their first-ever joint military patrols involving ten warships. The Russian defense ministry announced that the patrols were intended to "maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Sudan. Sudan's coup leader allegedly advised US envoy Jeffrey Feltman that he was planning a military takeover of the African nation one day before the planned coup was carried out. Meanwhile, the leader of the coup delivered a televised speech with several talking points that seemed odd and obviously at odds with reality.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Hezbollah leaders have announced that they have 100,000 fighters at their disposal in what appears to be a show of force against the US-backed Lebanese Forces party. Also, US officials are making it clear that they intend to continue the occupation of the Syrian oil fieldsDr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. An FDA advisory committee voted 17-0 with one abstention to back giving the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11. The advice is not binding, but it is expected that the agency will grant emergency authorization in the coming weeks.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. His latest op-eds address both NATO and the US attempt at catching Russia and China in the field of hypersonic missile technology. Ritter argues that "Unable to find a reason for being, the alliance has decided to manufacture endless crises with Russia in hopes of engendering a new Cold War."Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss Cuba. The US is on the move again in Cuba as plans for a November Maidan-style protest movement are casually announced. US officials have taken to social media to announce their plans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

