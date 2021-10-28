Registration was successful!
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-supreme-court-allows-execution-of-oklahoma-inmates-1st-inmate-to-die-thursday-evening-1090293383.html
US Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
US Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
WASHINGTON, October 28 (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court issued an order overruling a stay on execution of two Oklahoma death row inmates by the Tenth Circuit... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T22:10+0000
2021-10-28T22:10+0000
us
oklahoma
death penalty
lawsuit
prison
execution
us supreme court
inmates
John Grant and Julius Jones were initially part of a lawsuit filed against the state of Oklahoma for its death penalty policy, challenging the state’s use of the drug midazolam as an effective way to reduce pain for the necessary length of time during executions.The two death row inmates were later dropped from the lawsuit by US District Judge Stephen Friot, allowing their execution to proceed. The Tenth Circuit then issued a stay on the executions, granting the inmates’ appeal and sending the matter to the US Supreme Court.By vacating the stay of execution, the US Supreme Court is allowing the execution of Grant, scheduled for Thursday evening, to proceed. Jones is scheduled to be executed on November 18.Grant’s attorneys said in a notice filed to the court on Thursday that the Oklahoma authorities have already begun implementing execution protocols against Grant, which include giving him two doses of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and X-raying him.
oklahoma
us, oklahoma, death penalty, lawsuit, prison, execution, us supreme court, inmates

US Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening

22:10 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Will DunhamA general view of the United States Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020.
A general view of the United States Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, October 28 (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court issued an order overruling a stay on execution of two Oklahoma death row inmates by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing for the execution of one of the men on Thursday evening.
John Grant and Julius Jones were initially part of a lawsuit filed against the state of Oklahoma for its death penalty policy, challenging the state’s use of the drug midazolam as an effective way to reduce pain for the necessary length of time during executions.
"The application to vacate the stays of execution entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on October 27, 2021, presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court, is granted," the order said.
The two death row inmates were later dropped from the lawsuit by US District Judge Stephen Friot, allowing their execution to proceed. The Tenth Circuit then issued a stay on the executions, granting the inmates’ appeal and sending the matter to the US Supreme Court.
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is shown in a courtroom sketch after he is sentenced at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts May 15, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
US Government Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
13 October, 17:54 GMT
By vacating the stay of execution, the US Supreme Court is allowing the execution of Grant, scheduled for Thursday evening, to proceed. Jones is scheduled to be executed on November 18.
Grant’s attorneys said in a notice filed to the court on Thursday that the Oklahoma authorities have already begun implementing execution protocols against Grant, which include giving him two doses of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and X-raying him.
