International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-indicts-38-year-old-man-for-threatening-to-murder-congresswoman---justice-dept-1090289661.html
US Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
US Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A man in the US state of Louisiana faces up to 15 years in prison for threatening to kill a female member of Congress, the Justice... 28.10.2021
"The indictment alleges that on or about October 12, 2021, [Chase] Thibodeaux threatened to murder a Member of Congress while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties," the department said in a press release.Thibodeaux, 38, faces a separate charge based on a threat made during interstate commerce based on a phone call to the unnamed lawmaker, the release added.If convicted, Thibodeaux faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a federal official, up to 5 years for transmitting threats during interstate commerce, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.
19:36 GMT 28.10.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A man in the US state of Louisiana faces up to 15 years in prison for threatening to kill a female member of Congress, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
"The indictment alleges that on or about October 12, 2021, [Chase] Thibodeaux threatened to murder a Member of Congress while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties," the department said in a press release.
Thibodeaux, 38, faces a separate charge based on a threat made during interstate commerce based on a phone call to the unnamed lawmaker, the release added.
If convicted, Thibodeaux faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a federal official, up to 5 years for transmitting threats during interstate commerce, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.
