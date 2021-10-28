https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-house-delays-infrastructure-vote-until-next-week---reports-1090293523.html

US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports

US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports

House Majority Leader's office announced Thursday that the House will vote tonight on the transportation extension, delaying the infrastructure vote until next... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T22:15+0000

2021-10-28T22:15+0000

2021-10-28T22:27+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

President Joe Biden attended a Thursday meeting with all House Democrats in a last-minute push to get progressives to vote for a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to CNN.The House instead voted on a short-term extension of highway funding, that is needed to avoid a lapse in transportation projects beginning Monday.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us