Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-house-delays-infrastructure-vote-until-next-week---reports-1090293523.html
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
House Majority Leader's office announced Thursday that the House will vote tonight on the transportation extension, delaying the infrastructure vote until next... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T22:15+0000
2021-10-28T22:27+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
President Joe Biden attended a Thursday meeting with all House Democrats in a last-minute push to get progressives to vote for a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to CNN.The House instead voted on a short-term extension of highway funding, that is needed to avoid a lapse in transportation projects beginning Monday.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports

22:15 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 22:27 GMT 28.10.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
House Majority Leader's office announced Thursday that the House will vote tonight on the transportation extension, delaying the infrastructure vote until next week.
President Joe Biden attended a Thursday meeting with all House Democrats in a last-minute push to get progressives to vote for a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to CNN.
The House instead voted on a short-term extension of highway funding, that is needed to avoid a lapse in transportation projects beginning Monday.
007000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
22:15 GMTUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
22:10 GMTUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
22:05 GMTOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
21:59 GMT'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
21:26 GMTPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
21:16 GMTNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth
21:15 GMTFlorida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
20:56 GMTTrump Calls Facebook CEO a 'Criminal' for Donating $400m to Election Offices
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta
19:25 GMTTurkey Should Not Budge In on US Demands in S-400 Row, Ex-General Says
19:20 GMTMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says
19:14 GMT'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
19:14 GMTWSJ: Four US Intel Agencies Offered Reports on Afghanistan, All Failing to Predict Fall of Kabul
19:07 GMTRDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine