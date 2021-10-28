Registration was successful!
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
House Majority Leader's office announced Thursday that the House will vote tonight on the transportation extension, delaying the infrastructure vote until next...
President Joe Biden attended a Thursday meeting with all House Democrats in a last-minute push to get progressives to vote for a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to CNN.The House instead voted on a short-term extension of highway funding, that is needed to avoid a lapse in transportation projects beginning Monday.
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports 22:15 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 22:27 GMT 28.10.2021)
House Majority Leader's office announced Thursday that the House will vote tonight on the transportation extension, delaying the infrastructure vote until next week.
President Joe Biden attended a Thursday meeting with all House Democrats in a last-minute push to get progressives to vote for a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to CNN.
The House instead voted on a short-term extension of highway funding, that is needed to avoid a lapse in transportation projects beginning Monday.