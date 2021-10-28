https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-bahrain-join-forces-to-combat-smuggling-of-ancient-artifacts-1090287193.html

US, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts

US, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Bahrain agreed to a series of joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in both nations to halt the illicit trade... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T17:35+0000

2021-10-28T17:35+0000

2021-10-28T17:35+0000

bahrain

us

artifacts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104813/25/1048132570_0:236:1317:977_1920x0_80_0_0_35c2c43e96cd53ac6ce5e0936603f86f.jpg

"Both countries are alarmed by growing evidence of antiquities looting and trafficking, as well as money laundering and terrorist financing in the wider art market, and believe these activities are a severe threat to the cultural heritage of our nations and the world, as well as the integrity of our marketplaces and museums,” the State Department said in a press release.At a forum on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fight against the illicit trade in cultural property, the two nations agreed to establish links between law enforcement, customs and border officials and cultural institutions such as museums, the release said.The agreement also calls for both nations to review of existing laws and policies targeting trade, money laundering and terrorist financing related to artifact trafficking, the release added.

bahrain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

bahrain, us, artifacts