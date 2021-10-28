Registration was successful!
UK Reportedly to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
UK Reportedly to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:41 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 28.10.2021)
France earlier promised to impose sanctions against British ships and wares if London does not give in to Paris’ demands to issue more fishing licences. France believes the UK has issued 50% fewer licenses than it was supposed to.