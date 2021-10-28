https://sputniknews.com/20211028/uk-home-secretary-patel-says-frances-seizure-of-british-trawler-is-disappointing-1090273701.html

UK Home Secretary Patel Says France's Seizure of British Trawler is 'Disappointing'

UK Home Secretary Patel Says France's Seizure of British Trawler is 'Disappointing'

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has said it is disappointing that France seized a British fishing trawler earlier in the day.The home secretary also said that discussions regarding the matter will continue both at the EU Commission level and with counterparts in the French administration.South West Fish Producers Organisation, a group representing English fishermen, said the seized vessel is called the "Cornelis Gert Jan", and its seizure could have been an administrative error. The vessel was seized earlier in the day for allegedly fishing in French territorial waters without a license. The same assertion was voiced by UK Environment Minister George Eustice, who insisted that the seized trawler did have license. The incident occurred amid heated post-Brexit disputes between the United Kingdom and France over access to fishing grounds. Apparently irritated by British officials refusing to grant French fishermen the full numbers of licenses to operate in UK waters, France warned of retaliation on Wednesday unless there is progress on the matter.The French government, in particular, said it would impose extra customs checks on British goods set to enter France from 2 November, also considering additional sanctions.The United Kingdom has slammed the French warnings as "disappointing and disproportionate", saying they are "not what we would expect from a close ally and partner."As the fishing rights row between London and Paris continues to escalate, French officials have accused Britain of failing to honour their word after Brexit, with the UK Ministry of the Environment only granting 12 licenses to French fishermen out of 47 applications. According to London, the decision is "reasonable" and in line with the post-Brexit agreement with the EU.

