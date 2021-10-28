https://sputniknews.com/20211028/the-us-government-wants-to-extradite-julian-assange-at-all-costs-1090265041.html

The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs

The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID-19... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

radio

us

facebook

mafia

nih

nyc

wikileaks

fbi

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090265302_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12169ce895b0362abcbf5adfedb9c897.jpg

The U.S. Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID19 vaccine for the immunocompromised, and Antony Blinken saying he ordered reviews of the State Department's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Infrastructure Bill, Incompetence of the Biden AdministrationBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The Facebook Papers, The Source of A Claim, and Facebook Whistleblower Frances HaugenIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the news cycle, criticism of Dr. Fauci, and the New York City Mayoral race. Ted talked about the current disapproval with Dr. Fauci and Republican politicians calling for his resignation. Ted spoke about his prediction on the New York City Mayoral race and the lack of GOP support for the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the origins of narratives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julian Assange's extradition trial. Bob discussed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the red flags in her narrative. Bob spoke about the continued injustice against Julian Assange and the US government seeking to punish him in American prisons.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

nyc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

radio, us, facebook, mafia, nih, nyc, wikileaks, fbi, аудио, the backstory