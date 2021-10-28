https://sputniknews.com/20211028/the-us-government-wants-to-extradite-julian-assange-at-all-costs-1090265041.html
The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID-19...
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID19 vaccine for the immunocompromised, and Antony Blinken saying he ordered reviews of the State Department's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Infrastructure Bill, Incompetence of the Biden AdministrationBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The Facebook Papers, The Source of A Claim, and Facebook Whistleblower Frances HaugenIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the news cycle, criticism of Dr. Fauci, and the New York City Mayoral race. Ted talked about the current disapproval with Dr. Fauci and Republican politicians calling for his resignation. Ted spoke about his prediction on the New York City Mayoral race and the lack of GOP support for the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the origins of narratives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julian Assange's extradition trial. Bob discussed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the red flags in her narrative. Bob spoke about the continued injustice against Julian Assange and the US government seeking to punish him in American prisons.
2021
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised, and Antony Blinken saying he ordered reviews of the State Department's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Infrastructure Bill, Incompetence of the Biden Administration
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The Facebook Papers, The Source of A Claim, and Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the news cycle, criticism of Dr. Fauci, and the New York City Mayoral race. Ted talked about the current disapproval with Dr. Fauci and Republican politicians calling for his resignation. Ted spoke about his prediction on the New York City Mayoral race and the lack of GOP support for the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the origins of narratives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julian Assange's extradition trial. Bob discussed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the red flags in her narrative. Bob spoke about the continued injustice against Julian Assange and the US government seeking to punish him in American prisons.
