Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/the-us-government-wants-to-extradite-julian-assange-at-all-costs-1090265041.html
The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs
The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID-19... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T10:30+0000
2021-10-28T10:30+0000
radio
us
facebook
mafia
nih
nyc
wikileaks
fbi
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090265302_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12169ce895b0362abcbf5adfedb9c897.jpg
The U.S. Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID19 vaccine for the immunocompromised, and Antony Blinken saying he ordered reviews of the State Department's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Infrastructure Bill, Incompetence of the Biden AdministrationBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The Facebook Papers, The Source of A Claim, and Facebook Whistleblower Frances HaugenIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the news cycle, criticism of Dr. Fauci, and the New York City Mayoral race. Ted talked about the current disapproval with Dr. Fauci and Republican politicians calling for his resignation. Ted spoke about his prediction on the New York City Mayoral race and the lack of GOP support for the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the origins of narratives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julian Assange's extradition trial. Bob discussed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the red flags in her narrative. Bob spoke about the continued injustice against Julian Assange and the US government seeking to punish him in American prisons.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
nyc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090265302_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc7e38503f7824c0bc7d916ea9b4d28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, us, facebook, mafia, nih, nyc, wikileaks, fbi, аудио, the backstory

The US Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs

10:30 GMT 28.10.2021
The U.S. Government Wants to Extradite Julian Assange at All Costs
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC greenlighting a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised, and Antony Blinken saying he ordered reviews of the State Department's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Infrastructure Bill, Incompetence of the Biden Administration
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The Facebook Papers, The Source of A Claim, and Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the news cycle, criticism of Dr. Fauci, and the New York City Mayoral race. Ted talked about the current disapproval with Dr. Fauci and Republican politicians calling for his resignation. Ted spoke about his prediction on the New York City Mayoral race and the lack of GOP support for the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the origins of narratives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julian Assange's extradition trial. Bob discussed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the red flags in her narrative. Bob spoke about the continued injustice against Julian Assange and the US government seeking to punish him in American prisons.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:36 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Reaches Agreement With Xavi After Firing Ronald Koeman
11:34 GMTLondon Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'
11:34 GMTMacron: Australia Must Suggest Steps to Repair Relations With France After Diplomatic Crisis
11:30 GMTUS AG Garland Affirms First Amendment Protection of Nazi Salutes
11:17 GMTLeningrad Region Develops Cross-Border Cooperation Amid Pandemic
11:04 GMTEmiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty
10:44 GMTSouth Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say
10:37 GMTDems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill
10:25 GMTJudge Jails Teenager Who Made 'Bizarre' Contract With Demon to Minimum of 35 Years Behind Bars
10:05 GMTThe Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
09:37 GMTExtinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK - Photos, Video
09:33 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says France's Seizure of British Trawler is 'Disappointing'
09:26 GMTChina Asks Russian Electricity Giant to Double Supply in Next Two Months
08:58 GMTGoodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
08:32 GMTTaiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
08:11 GMTTexas Senate Committee Investigates School Libraries' Books on Racism and Sexuality
08:05 GMTCruise Ship Drug Scandal: Key Witness in Aryan Khan Case Kiran Gosavi Wanted for Cheating, Detained
07:59 GMTChina Blasts US-Taiwan Military Contacts After President Tsai Confirms American Presence on Island
07:50 GMTIndia Rejects Net-Zero Emissions Target, Calls for More 'Carbon Space' From Developed Nations
07:37 GMTPresident Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit