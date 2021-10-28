Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/the-queen-faces-two-ferocious-pr-storms-with-prince-andrew-and-prince-harry-royal-expert-says-1090273805.html
The Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
The Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
In recent years, the Royal Family has been rocked by a series of scandals, including the departure of the Sussexes, who stepped down from royal duties and... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T10:05+0000
2021-10-28T10:05+0000
prince harry
prince andrew
uk royal family
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137355_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_842bca0f7f0dd7d3ec5becdb87550407.jpg
Next year will be quite stressful for Buckingham Palace, a royal commentator has suggested. According to expert Daniela Elser, Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the family face "two ferocious PR storms" that may cast a long shadow over the celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years of the monarch's service).The first storm is the upcoming memoir by Prince Harry, in which the Duke of Sussex plans to talk about his life as a senior royal as well as his "highs and lows, the mistakes, [and] the lessons" he's learned.The news of the upcoming book is said to have caused a furore inside Buckingham Palace as the Queen and Prince Charles, heir to the throne, were reportedly not informed about Harry's upcoming plans. Royal pundits went as far as to describe the upcoming book as a "f*** you to the family".Judging by the remarks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in a now infamous interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey he is "yet to truly plum the depths of his reservoir of hurt and anger when it comes to his family", said Daniela Elser.The second storm is the sexual abuse allegations made against Prince Andrew. The Queen's second son, said to be her favourite, is accused by American Virginia Giuffre of abusing her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. The royal has categorically denied the accusations. A US judge has recently set a deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony, ruling that he has to be questioned under oath by mid-July 2022, that's around the time the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.The development comes amid widespread concern about the health of the monarch. On 20 October, the 95-year-old monarch had to scrap her upcoming visit to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest for a few days. That same day she was driven to King Edward VII's hospital for what Buckingham Palace said were "preliminary investigations".On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will miss the the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137355_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b9804de2338f5a29dae152fc0e98b24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, prince andrew, uk royal family, uk

The Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says

10:05 GMT 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSON
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
In recent years, the Royal Family has been rocked by a series of scandals, including the departure of the Sussexes, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to North America in order to become financially independent as well as sexual abuse allegations made against the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew.
Next year will be quite stressful for Buckingham Palace, a royal commentator has suggested. According to expert Daniela Elser, Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the family face "two ferocious PR storms" that may cast a long shadow over the celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years of the monarch's service).

The first storm is the upcoming memoir by Prince Harry, in which the Duke of Sussex plans to talk about his life as a senior royal as well as his "highs and lows, the mistakes, [and] the lessons" he's learned.
The news of the upcoming book is said to have caused a furore inside Buckingham Palace as the Queen and Prince Charles, heir to the throne, were reportedly not informed about Harry's upcoming plans. Royal pundits went as far as to describe the upcoming book as a "f*** you to the family".

Judging by the remarks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in a now infamous interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey he is "yet to truly plum the depths of his reservoir of hurt and anger when it comes to his family", said Daniela Elser.

"The possibility that his book will condemn the Royal Family and the monarchy even more than we have seen thus far looms large", the expert said.

The second storm is the sexual abuse allegations made against Prince Andrew. The Queen's second son, said to be her favourite, is accused by American Virginia Giuffre of abusing her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. The royal has categorically denied the accusations.
A US judge has recently set a deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony, ruling that he has to be questioned under oath by mid-July 2022, that's around the time the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The development comes amid widespread concern about the health of the monarch. On 20 October, the 95-year-old monarch had to scrap her upcoming visit to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest for a few days. That same day she was driven to King Edward VII's hospital for what Buckingham Palace said were "preliminary investigations".

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will miss the the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:05 GMTThe Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
09:37 GMTExtinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK - Photos, Video
09:33 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says France's Seizure of British Trawler is 'Disappointing'
09:26 GMTChina Asks Russian Electricity Giant to Double Supply in Next Two Months
08:58 GMTGoodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
08:32 GMTTaiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
08:11 GMTTexas Senate Committee Investigates School Libraries' Books on Racism and Sexuality
08:05 GMTCruise Ship Drug Scandal: Key Witness in Aryan Khan Case Kiran Gosavi Wanted for Cheating, Detained
07:59 GMTChina Blasts US-Taiwan Military Contacts After President Tsai Confirms American Presence on Island
07:50 GMTIndia Rejects Net-Zero Emissions Target, Calls for More 'Carbon Space' From Developed Nations
07:37 GMTPresident Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
07:24 GMT'New Kind of Illiteracy': Reading Performance Among Swedish Children Hits Historic Low
07:14 GMTWhy Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
07:00 GMTEx-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'
06:44 GMTOver 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
06:20 GMT'75% of Conversations About Sex': Finnish Ministers Condemn Sexual Harassment Among First Responders
06:03 GMTSecond Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
06:02 GMTDanish PM Faces Impeachment for Deleting Her Messages Related to Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink
05:37 GMTBritons Hit the Streets to Protest Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
04:15 GMTFrance Vows to 'Speak Language of Strength' With UK as Fishing Rights Row Escalates