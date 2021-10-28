https://sputniknews.com/20211028/the-queen-faces-two-ferocious-pr-storms-with-prince-andrew-and-prince-harry-royal-expert-says-1090273805.html

The Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says

The Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says

In recent years, the Royal Family has been rocked by a series of scandals, including the departure of the Sussexes, who stepped down from royal duties and... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T10:05+0000

2021-10-28T10:05+0000

2021-10-28T10:05+0000

prince harry

prince andrew

uk royal family

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137355_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_842bca0f7f0dd7d3ec5becdb87550407.jpg

Next year will be quite stressful for Buckingham Palace, a royal commentator has suggested. According to expert Daniela Elser, Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the family face "two ferocious PR storms" that may cast a long shadow over the celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years of the monarch's service).The first storm is the upcoming memoir by Prince Harry, in which the Duke of Sussex plans to talk about his life as a senior royal as well as his "highs and lows, the mistakes, [and] the lessons" he's learned.The news of the upcoming book is said to have caused a furore inside Buckingham Palace as the Queen and Prince Charles, heir to the throne, were reportedly not informed about Harry's upcoming plans. Royal pundits went as far as to describe the upcoming book as a "f*** you to the family".Judging by the remarks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in a now infamous interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey he is "yet to truly plum the depths of his reservoir of hurt and anger when it comes to his family", said Daniela Elser.The second storm is the sexual abuse allegations made against Prince Andrew. The Queen's second son, said to be her favourite, is accused by American Virginia Giuffre of abusing her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. The royal has categorically denied the accusations. A US judge has recently set a deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony, ruling that he has to be questioned under oath by mid-July 2022, that's around the time the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.The development comes amid widespread concern about the health of the monarch. On 20 October, the 95-year-old monarch had to scrap her upcoming visit to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest for a few days. That same day she was driven to King Edward VII's hospital for what Buckingham Palace said were "preliminary investigations".On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will miss the the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

prince harry, prince andrew, uk royal family, uk