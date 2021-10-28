Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/taliban-appoints-new-head-of-afghan-embassy-in-pakistan-1090280958.html
Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T13:44+0000
2021-10-28T13:44+0000
pakistan
asia
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e4212358ca4185e3b7e6aeaea8b94cc3.jpg
Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries
pakistan
asia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_8bb34abd6308522cfe7d59bfcf8f3b1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, asia, afghanistan

Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan

13:44 GMT 28.10.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Naveedsharif / Islamabad top viewIslamabad top view
Islamabad top view - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Naveedsharif / Islamabad top view
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Sardar Mohammad Shakib, who was the first secretary of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, was appointed acting head of the aforementioned embassy until further notice", Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement received by Sputnik.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.
Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany
13:16 GMTShah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Finally Gets Bail in Drugs-on-Cruise Case
13:13 GMT'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
12:50 GMTSputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
12:49 GMTIndian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
12:39 GMTBillionaire Tax Dispute: Musk Says Plans to Use Money For Mars Mission, Sparks Twitterstorm
12:30 GMTDozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden
12:22 GMTIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
12:10 GMTTurkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
12:02 GMTFrench Counter-Terrorism Agency Thwarts 'Plot to Overthrow Genocidal Government'