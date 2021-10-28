https://sputniknews.com/20211028/taliban-appoints-new-head-of-afghan-embassy-in-pakistan-1090280958.html

Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan

Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T13:44+0000

2021-10-28T13:44+0000

2021-10-28T13:44+0000

pakistan

asia

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e4212358ca4185e3b7e6aeaea8b94cc3.jpg

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries

pakistan

asia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pakistan, asia, afghanistan