Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Sputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
Sputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine forms good post-vaccination cellular immunity in children, the first stage of trials shows, the Moscow... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
Volunteers are being selected for the second stage of the study.Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children. The first stage involved 99 minors aged 12-17. Ninety-two volunteers received both components of the vaccine. One-tenth or one-fifth of the adult dose of the vaccine is injected.
Sputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says

12:50 GMT 28.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine forms good post-vaccination cellular immunity in children, the first stage of trials shows, the Moscow mayor's office said on Thursday.

"Double inoculation of volunteers with vaccines, both with 1/10 and 1/5 of the adult immunising dose, can lead to the formation of good post-vaccination cellular immunity; the drug showed a good safety and immunogenicity profile; safety and immunogenicity is higher than that in adult participants of a similar study", the mayor's office said in a statement.

Volunteers are being selected for the second stage of the study.
Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children. The first stage involved 99 minors aged 12-17. Ninety-two volunteers received both components of the vaccine. One-tenth or one-fifth of the adult dose of the vaccine is injected.
