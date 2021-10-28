https://sputniknews.com/20211028/sputnik-v-forming-good-cellular-immunity-in-children-moscow-mayors-office-says-1090279590.html

Sputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says

Sputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine forms good post-vaccination cellular immunity in children, the first stage of trials shows, the Moscow... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Volunteers are being selected for the second stage of the study.Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children. The first stage involved 99 minors aged 12-17. Ninety-two volunteers received both components of the vaccine. One-tenth or one-fifth of the adult dose of the vaccine is injected.

