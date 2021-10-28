Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/solidarity-is-key-to-combating-the-ravages-of-capitalism-1090261094.html
Solidarity is Key to Combating the Ravages of Capitalism
Solidarity is Key to Combating the Ravages of Capitalism
Jailing The Movement, Staten Island Amazon Union Drive, Honduras Seeks To Oust US Lackeys 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T10:35+0000
2021-10-28T11:04+0000
honduras
by any means necessary
amazon
steven donziger
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090261049_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b2dcc98986957621990f4ca999a300ae.png
Solidarity is Key to Combating The Ravages of Capitalism
Jailing The Movement, Staten Island Amazon Union Drive, Honduras Seeks To Oust US Lackeys
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the injustice of the imprisonment of Steven Donziger and the protection of wealthy interests over people under capitalism, how the brutality and inhumanity of the courts and the police are integral to the maintenance of capitalism, and how the capitalist state exercises its power to threaten those that challenge it with political imprisonment.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Smalls, President of the Amazon Labor Union, founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers, and host of the podcast “It’s a Smalls World,” to discuss an impending union vote among the Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers, the gap between the conditions that workers experience and Jeff Bezos’ obscene wealth, Amazon’s efforts to repress the union drive, and this struggle’s place in the broader context of striketober.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the upcoming book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss upcoming elections in Honduras and the historical context of the 2009 coup driving conditions in the country, the influence of the narco-state and drug money on the election, the electoral repression and red-baiting tactics the ruling party is using against the opposition, and the US government’s targeting of Honduras as a strategic military point for imperialism in Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism to discuss a recent uptick in school violence and how the instability in society caused by the system has contributed to violence, the community programs that have sprung up in response to this violence and how they demonstrate the true purpose of police and school resource officers, the documented rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and the Biden administration’s misdirected efforts to counteract these hate crimes by providing more funding to the police, attempts to scapegoat Black people for the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and the need for solidarity, and Andrew Yang’s ridiculous new political party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
honduras
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090261049_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1fa845e55cf1d82939dcc983128bd755.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
honduras, by any means necessary, amazon, steven donziger, аудио, radio

Solidarity is Key to Combating the Ravages of Capitalism

10:35 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 28.10.2021)
Solidarity is Key to Combating The Ravages of Capitalism
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jailing The Movement, Staten Island Amazon Union Drive, Honduras Seeks To Oust US Lackeys
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the injustice of the imprisonment of Steven Donziger and the protection of wealthy interests over people under capitalism, how the brutality and inhumanity of the courts and the police are integral to the maintenance of capitalism, and how the capitalist state exercises its power to threaten those that challenge it with political imprisonment.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Smalls, President of the Amazon Labor Union, founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers, and host of the podcast “It’s a Smalls World,” to discuss an impending union vote among the Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers, the gap between the conditions that workers experience and Jeff Bezos’ obscene wealth, Amazon’s efforts to repress the union drive, and this struggle’s place in the broader context of striketober.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the upcoming book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss upcoming elections in Honduras and the historical context of the 2009 coup driving conditions in the country, the influence of the narco-state and drug money on the election, the electoral repression and red-baiting tactics the ruling party is using against the opposition, and the US government’s targeting of Honduras as a strategic military point for imperialism in Latin America.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism to discuss a recent uptick in school violence and how the instability in society caused by the system has contributed to violence, the community programs that have sprung up in response to this violence and how they demonstrate the true purpose of police and school resource officers, the documented rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and the Biden administration’s misdirected efforts to counteract these hate crimes by providing more funding to the police, attempts to scapegoat Black people for the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and the need for solidarity, and Andrew Yang’s ridiculous new political party.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:36 GMTBarcelona Reportedly Reaches Agreement With Xavi After Firing Ronald Koeman
11:34 GMTLondon Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'
11:34 GMTMacron: Australia Must Suggest Steps to Repair Relations With France After Diplomatic Crisis
11:30 GMTUS AG Garland Affirms First Amendment Protection of Nazi Salutes
11:17 GMTLeningrad Region Develops Cross-Border Cooperation Amid Pandemic
11:04 GMTEmiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty
10:44 GMTSouth Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US, Reports Say
10:37 GMTDems Press Manchin Over Paid Family Leave Plan as Biden Wants 'Finish Line' for Reconciliation Bill
10:25 GMTJudge Jails Teenager Who Made 'Bizarre' Contract With Demon to Minimum of 35 Years Behind Bars
10:05 GMTThe Queen Faces 'Two Ferocious PR Storms' With Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
09:37 GMTExtinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK - Photos, Video
09:33 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says France's Seizure of British Trawler is 'Disappointing'
09:26 GMTChina Asks Russian Electricity Giant to Double Supply in Next Two Months
08:58 GMTGoodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
08:32 GMTTaiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
08:11 GMTTexas Senate Committee Investigates School Libraries' Books on Racism and Sexuality
08:05 GMTCruise Ship Drug Scandal: Key Witness in Aryan Khan Case Kiran Gosavi Wanted for Cheating, Detained
07:59 GMTChina Blasts US-Taiwan Military Contacts After President Tsai Confirms American Presence on Island
07:50 GMTIndia Rejects Net-Zero Emissions Target, Calls for More 'Carbon Space' From Developed Nations
07:37 GMTPresident Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit