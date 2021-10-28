https://sputniknews.com/20211028/sergi-barjuan-replaces-ronald-koeman-as-barcelona-interim-coach-1090278184.html

Sergi Barjuan Replaces Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's Interim Coach

Sergi Barjuan Replaces Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's Interim Coach

The Dutch coach was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, after a 0-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that Sergi Barjuan, who was in charge of the Catalan club's "B" team, will become the interim coach.Barjuan himself is a Barcelona veteran, as he played there from 1990-2002 (in the main team since 1993). He started his coaching career in 2009, changing several Spanish clubs and coaching Chinese team Zhejiang Greentown until he returned to Catalonia earlier this year.The team had won only two of their last seven league matches under Koeman, including a loss to Real Madrid on Sunday. This is the first time since 1987, the team has gone scoreless in three straight matches.

