Racine County Sheriff Claims Fraud at Wisconsin Nursing Homes in 2020 Presidential Election

Racine County Sheriff Claims Fraud at Wisconsin Nursing Homes in 2020 Presidential Election

28.10.2021

2021-10-28T16:54+0000

2021-10-28T16:54+0000

2021-10-28T17:41+0000

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling claimed on Thursday that election laws were "in fact not just broken, but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission" in November 2020 during the presidential election.Shmaling said that his office had received a complaint from a relative of a nursing home resident who died in October but still somehow allegedly participated in the election via absentee ballot.The person is said to have lived in the Ridgewood Care Facility, which, according to Investigator Sgt Michael Luell, had an unusual spike of voting activity in 2020. He added that, out of 42 families, eight confirmed that their relation who lived in the home did not have the cognitive ability to vote.Earlier on Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said on its Facebook page that it was going to announce "proof of state-wide election law violations" during the Thursday press conference.The case with the nursing home residents appeared to be the main piece of evidence of election law violation to be investigated, but Schmaling said he hopes that the Thursday announcement will motivate others across the state to come forward.Claims of "voter fraud" during the 2020 presidential election emerged earlier, mainly promoted by former President Donald Trump, who continues to assert that the election was "stolen" from him.

