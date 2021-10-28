Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-russia-asean-summit-1090271544.html
President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
This year, the event marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Russia and the organisation. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T07:37+0000
2021-10-28T07:43+0000
asean
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090271754_0:192:3087:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_c9273bf9ffbf75f64e305d5eb8faf703.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit.The association, which promotes economic growth and the regional piece, includes ten Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.Follow Sputnik's live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
2021-10-28T07:37+0000
true
PT5M19S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090271754_202:0:2931:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bae01cdf6c412d3b2755e5e3efe3691a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asean, russia, vladimir putin, видео

President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit

07:37 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 07:43 GMT 28.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Evgeniy PaulinRussia Putin East Asia Summit
Russia Putin East Asia Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Paulin
Subscribe
This year, the event marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Russia and the organisation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit.
The association, which promotes economic growth and the regional piece, includes ten Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Follow Sputnik's live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:32 GMTTaiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
08:11 GMTTexas Senate Committee Investigates School Libraries' Books on Racism and Sexuality
08:05 GMTCruise Ship Drug Scandal: Key Witness in Aryan Khan Case Kiran Gosavi Wanted for Cheating, Detained
07:59 GMTChina Blasts US-Taiwan Military Contacts After President Tsai Confirms American Presence on Island
07:50 GMTIndia Rejects Net-Zero Emissions Target, Calls for More 'Carbon Space' From Developed Nations
07:37 GMTPresident Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
07:24 GMT'New Kind of Illiteracy': Reading Performance Among Swedish Children Hits Historic Low
07:14 GMTWhy Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
07:00 GMTEx-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'
06:44 GMTOver 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
06:20 GMT'75% of Conversations About Sex': Finnish Ministers Condemn Sexual Harassment Among First Responders
06:03 GMTSecond Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
06:02 GMTDanish PM Faces Impeachment for Deleting Her Messages Related to Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink
05:37 GMTBritons Hit the Streets to Protest Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
04:15 GMTFrance Vows to 'Speak Language of Strength' With UK as Fishing Rights Row Escalates
03:55 GMTNASA Solves Problem of Urine Leaks in Toilet Aboard Inspiration4 Spacecraft
03:42 GMTNot a Unicorn! Take a Look at NASA's Newly Released Photo of Nebula That Resembles Godzilla
03:18 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:04 GMTAin't Afraid of No Ghosts: Americans Willing to Live in 'Haunted' Houses For Discount, Survey Shows
02:29 GMTTexas AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief for Facebook's 'Vague and Inaccurate' Interpretation of Law