https://sputniknews.com/20211028/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-russia-asean-summit-1090271544.html

President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit

President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit

This year, the event marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Russia and the organisation. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T07:37+0000

2021-10-28T07:37+0000

2021-10-28T07:43+0000

asean

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090271754_0:192:3087:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_c9273bf9ffbf75f64e305d5eb8faf703.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit.The association, which promotes economic growth and the regional piece, includes ten Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.Follow Sputnik's live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit President Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit 2021-10-28T07:37+0000 true PT5M19S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asean, russia, vladimir putin, видео