Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Reportedly Summons French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/poll-over-70-percent-of-unvaccinated-us-workers-ready-to-quit-if-required-to-receive-shot-1090286824.html
Poll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
Poll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – As many as 72 percent of unvaccinated American workers are ready to quit their job if their employers mandate vaccination against the... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T17:24+0000
2021-10-28T17:24+0000
us
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083569720_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c59aa51f10c5c60d2b817569d45ef64.jpg
If a testing option were offered by their employer, only 37 percent of unvaccinated said they would quit their job, while 11 percent said they would rather get the shot, and 46 percent would opt for weekly testing, the poll results showed.If presented with the option of either getting a vaccine or being tested every week, 5 percent of all US adults say they would leave their job, and 9 percent would leave if no testing options were offered, according to the survey.Only 1 percent of all US adults said they have already quit their job because their employer introduced a vaccine mandate, the poll found.The findings also show that 25 percent of American workers say their employers have instituted a vaccine mandate, an increase of 16 percentage points since June.The poll was conducted among randomly selected 1,519 US adults age 18 and over by phone on 14-24 October.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083569720_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4364c3d05e7b64fbb3133fddc81a535.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, vaccine, covid-19

Poll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot

17:24 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Andrew KellyЧеловек держит табличку во время акции протеста против обязательной вакцинации в Нью-Йорке
Человек держит табличку во время акции протеста против обязательной вакцинации в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – As many as 72 percent of unvaccinated American workers are ready to quit their job if their employers mandate vaccination against the coronavirus without an option to get tested weekly instead, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation out on Thursday.
If a testing option were offered by their employer, only 37 percent of unvaccinated said they would quit their job, while 11 percent said they would rather get the shot, and 46 percent would opt for weekly testing, the poll results showed.
If presented with the option of either getting a vaccine or being tested every week, 5 percent of all US adults say they would leave their job, and 9 percent would leave if no testing options were offered, according to the survey.
Only 1 percent of all US adults said they have already quit their job because their employer introduced a vaccine mandate, the poll found.
The findings also show that 25 percent of American workers say their employers have instituted a vaccine mandate, an increase of 16 percentage points since June.
The poll was conducted among randomly selected 1,519 US adults age 18 and over by phone on 14-24 October.
4110121
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:41 GMTUK Reportedly to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:38 GMTAssange Defense Insists Suicide Risk Persists If WikiLeaks Founder Extradited to US
17:35 GMTUS, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts
17:24 GMTPoll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
17:13 GMTUS Reportedly Plans to Use Ageing B-1 Strategic Bombers Against Russian Ships in Black Sea
17:06 GMTUK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
17:04 GMTCelebs, Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions, Memes After Aryan Khan Gets Bail in Drug Case
16:59 GMTFemale Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US
16:54 GMTRacine County Sheriff Claims Fraud at Wisconsin Nursing Homes in 2020 Presidential Election
16:35 GMTNorth Korea Promotes Black Swan Meat Amid Food Shortages, Report Says
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy