International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 30 acts of violence towards journalists have been recorded in Afghanistan since the Taliban* came to power, and the militants are... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T06:44+0000
2021-10-28T06:54+0000
afghanistan
journalists
media
afghanistan
afghanistan, journalists, media

Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say

06:44 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 06:54 GMT 28.10.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 30 acts of violence towards journalists have been recorded in Afghanistan since the Taliban* came to power, and the militants are responsible for the vast majority of the cases, the Afghan National Journalists Union said.

"Afghanistan's National Journalists' Union conducted a general assessment over the journalists’ status for Afghanistan across the country and it shows that over 30 cases of violence against journalists happened... Nearly 90 percent of these cases belong to the Taliban", Masroor Lufti, the head of the union, said, as quoted by the Afghan news broadcaster TOLO.

Journalists urged the Taliban leadership to ensure the safety of media workers and secure access to information, according to the broadcaster.
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Sayed Khosti assured reporters of the security measures that the government is taking, according to TOLO news. The ministry spokesperson cited some offenders who were arrested for similar crimes.
In early September, several Afghan journalists were reported to have been seized by the Taliban for covering protests in Kabul but were later freed. At least 27 Afghan TV and radio broadcasters have stopped operations since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
