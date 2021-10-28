https://sputniknews.com/20211028/over-30-cases-of-violence-against-journalists-logged-in-afghanistan-under-taliban-reports-say-1090270132.html

Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say

More than 30 acts of violence towards journalists have been recorded in Afghanistan since the Taliban* came to power, and the militants are...

Journalists urged the Taliban leadership to ensure the safety of media workers and secure access to information, according to the broadcaster.Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Sayed Khosti assured reporters of the security measures that the government is taking, according to TOLO news. The ministry spokesperson cited some offenders who were arrested for similar crimes.In early September, several Afghan journalists were reported to have been seized by the Taliban for covering protests in Kabul but were later freed. At least 27 Afghan TV and radio broadcasters have stopped operations since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

