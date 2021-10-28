Registration was successful!
'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
On the occasion of the World Paper-Free Day celebrated every fourth Thursday in October, the Russian Export Centre JSC (REC) has assessed that the "My Export"...
“Companies have saved about 23.8 tonnes of office paper in almost a year that the platform has been operating by using electronic documents instead of traditional documents, applications, certificates and so on. That’s about 4.8 million sheets, and it would take at least 20 cars to load them into a GAZelle [light commercial] vehicle”, the REC said. According to REC data, each exporter had to submit about six documents, each of which on average consisted of 10 sheets, to receive state support to take part in trade fairs, whereas an exporter usually submitted at least five boxes of documents to receive compensation for the transportation of industrial products, and at least one box for the same compensation for the transport of agro-industrial products. He added that the “Single Window” information system has saved hundreds of trees in its one year of operation. “Further development of digital services will help companies dramatically to reduce paperwork and use paper rationally, saving literally hectares of forest,” Mikhailik concluded.
19:14 GMT 28.10.2021
On the occasion of the World Paper-Free Day celebrated every fourth Thursday in October, the Russian Export Centre JSC (REC) has assessed that the “My Export” digital platform launched last year helped save its users around 23.8 tonnes of paper, according to the centre.
“Companies have saved about 23.8 tonnes of office paper in almost a year that the platform has been operating by using electronic documents instead of traditional documents, applications, certificates and so on. That’s about 4.8 million sheets, and it would take at least 20 cars to load them into a GAZelle [light commercial] vehicle”, the REC said.
According to REC data, each exporter had to submit about six documents, each of which on average consisted of 10 sheets, to receive state support to take part in trade fairs, whereas an exporter usually submitted at least five boxes of documents to receive compensation for the transportation of industrial products, and at least one box for the same compensation for the transport of agro-industrial products.
“Digitalisation not only removes administrative barriers and simplifies business processes but also helps save the environment. Companies applying for state support through the ‘My Export’ digital platform save tonnes of paper”, REC vice-president Alexei Mikhailik said.
He added that the “Single Window” information system has saved hundreds of trees in its one year of operation. “Further development of digital services will help companies dramatically to reduce paperwork and use paper rationally, saving literally hectares of forest,” Mikhailik concluded.
