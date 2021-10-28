Registration was successful!
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Giggles at Facebook's Renaming
Twitter users mocked Facebook’s name change, revealed on Thursday by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The decision was seen by many users as a dubious measure to deal with the uproar caused by speculation about the social platform's moderation policies and data collecting, especially after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told US Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent the spread of content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.Other users simply found the new name bizarre, coming up with their own meanings behind it.Some were already feeling a little nostalgic.Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding at the annual Facebook Connect 2021 conference on 28 October. The main goal of turning Facebook into Meta is the development of the so-called “metaverse," which is supposed to bring people together in new ways in the virtual world.Zuckerberg noted that the company wants to be associated with the "metaverse", and not just with the social network Facebook, as it had been until now.
21:59 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, is seen at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021
A sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, is seen at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Alexandra Kashirina
The social media platform announced its new name, Meta, on Thursday, introduced to emphasize the company’s focus on further virtual development. The changes are occurring as Zuckerberg battles public scrutiny for alleged unethical practices at the company.
Twitter users mocked Facebook’s name change, revealed on Thursday by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The decision was seen by many users as a dubious measure to deal with the uproar caused by speculation about the social platform's moderation policies and data collecting, especially after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told US Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent the spread of content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.
Other users simply found the new name bizarre, coming up with their own meanings behind it.
Some were already feeling a little nostalgic.
Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding at the annual Facebook Connect 2021 conference on 28 October. The main goal of turning Facebook into Meta is the development of the so-called “metaverse," which is supposed to bring people together in new ways in the virtual world.
Zuckerberg noted that the company wants to be associated with the "metaverse", and not just with the social network Facebook, as it had been until now.
