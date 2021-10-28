https://sputniknews.com/20211028/meta-is-cleaner-twitter-ridicules-facebooks-rebranding-1090292739.html

'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding

'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding

'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Giggles at Facebook's Renaming

2021-10-28T21:59+0000

2021-10-28T21:59+0000

2021-10-28T21:59+0000

facebook

viral

mark zuckerberg

virtual reality

twitter reaction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292987_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_648ab60ba3b84807427f148b2b29de87.jpg

Twitter users mocked Facebook’s name change, revealed on Thursday by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The decision was seen by many users as a dubious measure to deal with the uproar caused by speculation about the social platform's moderation policies and data collecting, especially after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told US Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent the spread of content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.Other users simply found the new name bizarre, coming up with their own meanings behind it.Some were already feeling a little nostalgic.Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding at the annual Facebook Connect 2021 conference on 28 October. The main goal of turning Facebook into Meta is the development of the so-called “metaverse," which is supposed to bring people together in new ways in the virtual world.Zuckerberg noted that the company wants to be associated with the "metaverse", and not just with the social network Facebook, as it had been until now.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

facebook, viral, mark zuckerberg, virtual reality, twitter reaction