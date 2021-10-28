https://sputniknews.com/20211028/magnitude-52-earthquake-hits-alaska-emsc-says-1090289359.html

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says

At the moment, no damage and potential victims of the tremors have been reported. No tsunami warning has been issued either. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

The north-western US state of Alaska was shaken by a strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.According to the preliminary data, the focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 km below the ground away from the shore. The nearest populated area to the tremor is the town of Sand Point, located approximately 101 km northeast.Alaska's biggest city, Anchorage, is located about 834 km southwest of the earthquake's location.The local Alaska Earthquake Center of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute confirmed the tremor to be of a magnitude 5.1, although, "no reports of this event being felt have been received at this time."The initial tremor was soon followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.1, situated 25 km under the mainland, about 561 km from Anchorage, according to EMSC.Weak tremors have been recorded by seismologists throughout the last week.

