Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/look-elsewhere-naacp-urges-pro-athletes-not-to-sign-with-texas-teams-due-to-abortion-voting-laws-1090290186.html
‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
A leading civil rights organization has called upon professional athletes to avoid moving to Texas and signing with Texas sports teams in response to a series... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T19:53+0000
2021-10-28T19:54+0000
naacp
boycott
us
texas
voting rights
abortion
athletes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102386/48/1023864824_0:41:4710:2690_1920x0_80_0_0_85da80539b46a1d2b5b45102ce3c5269.jpg
In a Thursday letter to the players' associations for the National Football League, the Women’s National Basketball League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas State Conference President Gary Bledsoe urged free agents and players looking to sign with a professional sports team to avoid the Lone Star State.“From abortion to voting rights and mask mandates, Texas has become a blueprint by legislators to violate constitutional rights for all, especially for women, children, and marginalized communities,” the letter reads. “Texas is setting a precedent for effectively dismantling civil rights throughout the nation. Their top priority is infringing on their constitutional duty to promote the general welfare. It is time we take this situation into our own hands and stand up for what’s right. It is up to those with a voice to stand up for the women in our lives, to protect our children and our fellow citizens.”However, he cautions that if players do decide to sign with a Texas team, they “ensure that owners are upholding their responsibility of protecting you, the athlete, and your family. I ask you to use your influence to help protect the constitutional rights of each individual at risk.”Texas is home to 13 professional sports teams.The message is in response to a number of laws and executive orders signed by Texas Governor Greg Abott in recent months, to which liberals strongly object. They include the redrawing of congressional districts in a way critics say diminishes the voting power of Hispanic and nonwhite communities, which make up a majority of the state’s population, and a law passed in the aftermath of the November 2020 election that restricted the ways, times and places at which people may vote. That law is also claimed to impact nonwhite communities the hardest, but which conservatives have justified by claiming - following a lead set by former US President Donald Trump - that widespread fraud helped Democrats win.Abbott also signed into law earlier this week bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, part of a widespread effort to clamp down on the rights of trans people to participate equally in American society. Supporters of the bill and others like it claim they are protecting cisgender girls from unfair competition by trans athletes assigned male at birth, but opponents say there’s no demonstrable proof of trans althetes’ physical superiority and that the fear rests on age-old myths of female inferiority.There have also been calls for the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) to boycott states that pass bills barring trans athletes from sports teams of their gender, including a letter signed by 500 student-athletes earlier this year. Nine states have passed trans athlete bans this year.
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102386/48/1023864824_535:0:4175:2730_1920x0_80_0_0_36deb1f5afe7a8170615b1e24e3bac4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naacp, boycott, us, texas, voting rights, abortion, athletes

‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws

19:53 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 19:54 GMT 28.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Eric GayA man holds a Texas flag.
A man holds a Texas flag. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
A leading civil rights organization has called upon professional athletes to avoid moving to Texas and signing with Texas sports teams in response to a series of laws recently passed by the state that will restrict access to abortion and to voting.
In a Thursday letter to the players' associations for the National Football League, the Women’s National Basketball League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas State Conference President Gary Bledsoe urged free agents and players looking to sign with a professional sports team to avoid the Lone Star State.
“From abortion to voting rights and mask mandates, Texas has become a blueprint by legislators to violate constitutional rights for all, especially for women, children, and marginalized communities,” the letter reads. “Texas is setting a precedent for effectively dismantling civil rights throughout the nation. Their top priority is infringing on their constitutional duty to promote the general welfare. It is time we take this situation into our own hands and stand up for what’s right. It is up to those with a voice to stand up for the women in our lives, to protect our children and our fellow citizens.”
“If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are Black, avoid Texas. If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas,” Johnson wrote.
However, he cautions that if players do decide to sign with a Texas team, they “ensure that owners are upholding their responsibility of protecting you, the athlete, and your family. I ask you to use your influence to help protect the constitutional rights of each individual at risk.”
Texas is home to 13 professional sports teams.
The message is in response to a number of laws and executive orders signed by Texas Governor Greg Abott in recent months, to which liberals strongly object. They include the redrawing of congressional districts in a way critics say diminishes the voting power of Hispanic and nonwhite communities, which make up a majority of the state’s population, and a law passed in the aftermath of the November 2020 election that restricted the ways, times and places at which people may vote. That law is also claimed to impact nonwhite communities the hardest, but which conservatives have justified by claiming - following a lead set by former US President Donald Trump - that widespread fraud helped Democrats win.

Another Texas law passed in April that took effect last month bans abortions after five or six weeks of pregnancy, before most women even know they’re pregnant, in what has become the country’s most stringent anti-abortion law. The law bans 85% of abortions and has a novel enforcement feature that permits third-party lawsuits against abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” the abortion, which is designed to frustrate attempts by the Biden administration to challenge it. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear arguments about the Department of Justice’s ability to do so.

Abbott also signed into law earlier this week bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, part of a widespread effort to clamp down on the rights of trans people to participate equally in American society. Supporters of the bill and others like it claim they are protecting cisgender girls from unfair competition by trans athletes assigned male at birth, but opponents say there’s no demonstrable proof of trans althetes’ physical superiority and that the fear rests on age-old myths of female inferiority.
There have also been calls for the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) to boycott states that pass bills barring trans athletes from sports teams of their gender, including a letter signed by 500 student-athletes earlier this year. Nine states have passed trans athlete bans this year.
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta
19:25 GMTTurkey Should Not Budge In on US Demands in S-400 Row, Ex-General Says
19:20 GMTMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says
19:14 GMT'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
19:14 GMTWSJ: Four US Intel Agencies Offered Reports on Afghanistan, All Failing to Predict Fall of Kabul
19:07 GMTRDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine
19:00 GMTResponse Time of Emergency Services in New York May Increase Due to De Blasio's Vaccination Mandate
18:22 GMTFacebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company's New Name Will be 'Meta'
17:41 GMTUK to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:38 GMTAssange Defense Insists Suicide Risk Persists If WikiLeaks Founder Extradited to US
17:35 GMTUS, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts
17:24 GMTPoll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
17:13 GMTUS Reportedly Plans to Use Ageing B-1 Strategic Bombers Against Russian Ships in Black Sea
17:06 GMTUK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
17:04 GMTCelebs, Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions, Memes After Aryan Khan Gets Bail in Drug Case