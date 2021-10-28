Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/kremlin-says-no-decisions-made-on-mandatory-vaccination-against-covid-19-in-russia-1090280773.html
Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian authorities have not yet decided to introduce mandatory vaccination of the population against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T13:35+0000
2021-10-28T13:35+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
vaccination
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081884192_0:184:2987:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_7884eb1434b1a96d0e9ffc03133460cb.jpg
He denied reports that the government is eyeing a restart to the campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, arguing that the current campaign is still underway.He also noted that the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia significantly accelerated.According to Peskov, the Russian authorities are conducting a campaign to stimulate the vaccination, but until the necessary indicators are reached, the government will not be satisfied with its results.On Thursday, Russia registered a new single-day record of 40,096 COVID-19 cases, up from 36,582 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,392,697.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081884192_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d12aad89ed3b33b3e76ce65f8170921.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, dmitry peskov, vaccination, sputnik v

Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia

13:35 GMT 28.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the photo bankMass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia
Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian authorities have not yet decided to introduce mandatory vaccination of the population against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"So far, no decisions have been made on this matter. We are watching how the situation is developing. You see the figures, they change every day. The figures, especially the one from today, are not yet a cause for optimism, so we are watching," Peskov told journalists when asked about the possibility of mandatory vaccinations in Russia.

He denied reports that the government is eyeing a restart to the campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, arguing that the current campaign is still underway.

"This information is not true. There is no restart, this information is completely incorrect. An information campaign is like riding a bike. Especially when it comes to vaccination, especially taking into account the specific approach of compatriots to the topic of vaccination. This is a constant campaign that should be conducted and is conducted on an ongoing basis in different segments, in traditional and new media. There is no restart and cannot be," Peskov said.

He also noted that the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia significantly accelerated.

"I want to hope that this trend will not weaken with the end of the non-working days", the spokesman added.

According to Peskov, the Russian authorities are conducting a campaign to stimulate the vaccination, but until the necessary indicators are reached, the government will not be satisfied with its results.
On Thursday, Russia registered a new single-day record of 40,096 COVID-19 cases, up from 36,582 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,392,697.
1100110
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany
13:16 GMTShah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Finally Gets Bail in Drugs-on-Cruise Case
13:13 GMT'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
12:50 GMTSputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
12:49 GMTIndian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
12:39 GMTBillionaire Tax Dispute: Musk Says Plans to Use Money For Mars Mission, Sparks Twitterstorm
12:30 GMTDozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden
12:22 GMTIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
12:10 GMTTurkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
12:02 GMTFrench Counter-Terrorism Agency Thwarts 'Plot to Overthrow Genocidal Government'