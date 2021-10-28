https://sputniknews.com/20211028/kremlin-says-no-decisions-made-on-mandatory-vaccination-against-covid-19-in-russia-1090280773.html

Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian authorities have not yet decided to introduce mandatory vaccination of the population against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

He denied reports that the government is eyeing a restart to the campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, arguing that the current campaign is still underway.He also noted that the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia significantly accelerated.According to Peskov, the Russian authorities are conducting a campaign to stimulate the vaccination, but until the necessary indicators are reached, the government will not be satisfied with its results.On Thursday, Russia registered a new single-day record of 40,096 COVID-19 cases, up from 36,582 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,392,697.

