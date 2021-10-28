https://sputniknews.com/20211028/hackers-breach-leak-personal-data-of-israeli-defense-ministry-servicemembers-emails-of-benny-gantz-1090265544.html
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
The hacking group "Moses Staff," which is reported to consist of Iranian nationals, claimed to have obtained "troop deployment information" from the Israeli...
A hacker group known as "Moses Staff" has carried out a cyberattack against the Israeli Defense Ministry, revealing files and photographs from the ministry's systems.According to the group's website, the hackers have breached over 165 servers and 254 websites, amassing over 11 terabytes of data, including Israel Post, the Israeli Defense Ministry, information pertaining to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Electron Csillag company, and the Epsilor corporation."Moses Staff" reportedly has access to sensitive materials such as reports, operational maps, information about soldiers and units, and letters and correspondence. It also released a stack of Excel files containing personal data of alleged IDF servicemembers.The excel spreadsheets apparently contain the names, ID numbers, emails, addresses, phone numbers, and even socioeconomic position of troops, mechina pre-military students, and others associated with the Defense Ministry, according to the leaked papers.Photos of Gantz with IDF soldiers were among the documents leaked, as can be seen on the group's website, as was a 2010 letter from Gantz to the Jordanian Armed Forces' deputy chief of the joint chiefs of staff and chief of intelligence. The group did not specify whose soldiers it was referring to in their description.A ransomware attack hit the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera earlier this month, affecting its computer systems. This is the most recent in a lengthy series of cyberattacks against the Jewish State in recent years.In mid-October, Microsoft revealed that hackers allegedly linked to Iran had attempted to break into 250 Microsoft Office 365 accounts belonging to American and Israeli security firms using a hacking method known as "password spraying."Defense businesses that serve American, European Union, and Israeli government partners in the production of military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems, according to Microsoft, were the focus of the attacks.
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/microsoft-says-iran-linked-hackers-targeted-us-israeli-defense--maritime-sectors-1089848623.html
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The hacking group "Moses Staff," which is reported to consist of Iranian nationals, claimed to have obtained "troop deployment information" from the Israeli army.
A hacker group known as "Moses Staff" has carried out a cyberattack against the Israeli Defense Ministry, revealing files and photographs from the ministry's systems.
According to the group's website, the hackers have breached
over 165 servers and 254 websites, amassing over 11 terabytes of data, including Israel Post, the Israeli Defense Ministry, information pertaining to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Electron Csillag company, and the Epsilor corporation.
"We've kept an eye on you for many years, at every moment and on each step," the hackers wrote in their statement
. "All your decisions and statements have been under our surveillance. Eventually, we will strike you while you never would have imagined."
"Moses Staff" reportedly has access
to sensitive materials such as reports, operational maps, information about soldiers and units, and letters and correspondence.
"We are going to publish this information to aware [sic] all the world about the Israeli authorities’ crimes," the group added.
It also released a stack of Excel files containing personal data of alleged IDF servicemembers.
The excel spreadsheets apparently contain the names, ID numbers, emails, addresses, phone numbers, and even socioeconomic position of troops, mechina pre-military students, and others associated with the Defense Ministry, according to the leaked papers.
Photos of Gantz with IDF soldiers were among the documents leaked, as can be seen on the group's website, as was a 2010 letter from Gantz to the Jordanian Armed Forces' deputy chief of the joint chiefs of staff and chief of intelligence.
"The soldiers whose blood is shed due to wrong policies and fruitless wars, the mothers mourning for their children, and all the cruelty and injustice done to the people of this nation; we won’t forget! We won’t forgive! We’ll keep fighting! To uncover your hidden crimes.
You are close to the end," the group's description reads.
The group did not specify whose soldiers it was referring to
in their description.
A ransomware attack hit the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera earlier this month, affecting its computer systems. This is the most recent in a lengthy series of cyberattacks against the Jewish State in recent years.
In mid-October, Microsoft revealed that hackers allegedly linked to Iran had attempted to break into 250 Microsoft Office 365 accounts belonging to American and Israeli security firms using a hacking method known as "password spraying."
Defense businesses that serve American, European Union, and Israeli government partners in the production of military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems, according to Microsoft, were the focus of the attacks
.