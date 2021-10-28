Goodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say

Queen Elizabeth had to give up on horse riding for two months due to health concerns, The Sun has reported. The 95-year-old monarch had to stop riding after she took a summer break to Scotland, due to "discomfort", a source told the newspaper.The sources also added that the Queen is looking forward to returning to her equestrian activities when it is possible.Previously, reports suggested that Queen Elizabeth was forced to give up walking her dogs following her hospitalisation since medics recommended her to rest more.While the Queen is recovering, she won't be personally attending the upcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which kicks off on 31 October, and will record a video address for delegates instead.
Over the past month, the Queen has had to transfer some of her public duties to other family members and refrain from many activities. In October, she was even admitted to Edward VII's hospital, but Buckingham Palace noted that they were just "preliminary investigations".
"She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life", the source said. "She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September".
