International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Goodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
Goodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say
Over the past month, the Queen has had to transfer some of her public duties to other family members and refrain from many activities. In October, she was even... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
Queen Elizabeth had to give up on horse riding for two months due to health concerns, The Sun has reported. The 95-year-old monarch had to stop riding after she took a summer break to Scotland, due to "discomfort", a source told the newspaper.The sources also added that the Queen is looking forward to returning to her equestrian activities when it is possible.Previously, reports suggested that Queen Elizabeth was forced to give up walking her dogs following her hospitalisation since medics recommended her to rest more.While the Queen is recovering, she won't be personally attending the upcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which kicks off on 31 October, and will record a video address for delegates instead.
queen elizabeth ii, horse, uk

Goodbye, Horses? Queen Elizabeth Had to Give Up Riding Due to 'Discomfort', Reports Say

08:58 GMT 28.10.2021
HM Queen riding her famous horse "Burmese", given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969
HM Queen riding her famous horse Burmese, given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Leonard Bentley / Buckingham Palace
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Over the past month, the Queen has had to transfer some of her public duties to other family members and refrain from many activities. In October, she was even admitted to Edward VII's hospital, but Buckingham Palace noted that they were just "preliminary investigations".
Queen Elizabeth had to give up on horse riding for two months due to health concerns, The Sun has reported. The 95-year-old monarch had to stop riding after she took a summer break to Scotland, due to "discomfort", a source told the newspaper.

"She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life", the source said. "She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September".

The sources also added that the Queen is looking forward to returning to her equestrian activities when it is possible.
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Previously, reports suggested that Queen Elizabeth was forced to give up walking her dogs following her hospitalisation since medics recommended her to rest more.
While the Queen is recovering, she won't be personally attending the upcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which kicks off on 31 October, and will record a video address for delegates instead.
