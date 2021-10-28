https://sputniknews.com/20211028/give-floridians-right-to-go-their-own-way-on-their-way-to-work-1090292699.html

Give Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work

Give Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work

The Sunshine State has fiercely opposed federally imposed mandatory measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, and DeSantis has publicly spoken against... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, challenging the federal mandate obliging COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in companies with government contracts.The lawsuit is targeting NASA, the agency's Administrator Bill Nelson, the Pentagon, and various White House officials from the Office of Management and Budget over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government contractors.Florida has been one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 3.6 million confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic and around 59,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At the moment, however, Florida ranks the lowest in terms of COVID-19 rates per capita. "Without mandates or lockdowns, COVID-19 cases in Florida have decreased 90% since August," DeSantis claimed.

