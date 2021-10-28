https://sputniknews.com/20211028/florida-school-under-fire-after-taking-elementary-school-kids-on-a-field-trip-to-gay-bar-1090291020.html

Florida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar

Photos shared online show the kids inside the bar, which has rainbow-colored decor and adult-themed menu items like Naked Sweaty Lovin' chicken tenders... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

A Florida elementary school has come under fire after taking grade-school students on a field trip to a gay bar that serves sexual pun-laden menu items like Rhoda Cowboy and Ivana Hooker.Pictures of youngsters from Wilton Manors Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale at Rosie's Bar and Grill, a popular LGBTQ+ hangout, were shared online by Sarah Leonardi, a member of the Broward County School Board, who said that she was "SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary's field trip to the incredible Rosie's!"However, netizens have questioned whether a bar, LGBTQ+ or not, is a suitable location for a field trip for young children in the first place."Regardless if it’s a gay bar or not….it’s a bar!! Why are kids going on a field trip TO A BAR?!?!," one Twitter user exclaimed.The menu of Rosie's Bar & Grill includes vodka and martini-based cocktails, like "Strawberry Grapefruit Vodka-Rita," and such dishes as "Young Ranch Hand," "Ivana Hooker," and "The Big Dripper Wrap," according to the establishment's website.We hope, at least, that the children were not served the same menu.

