US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
Florida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
Florida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
Photos shared online show the kids inside the bar, which has rainbow-colored decor and adult-themed menu items like Naked Sweaty Lovin' chicken tenders... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
A Florida elementary school has come under fire after taking grade-school students on a field trip to a gay bar that serves sexual pun-laden menu items like Rhoda Cowboy and Ivana Hooker.Pictures of youngsters from Wilton Manors Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale at Rosie's Bar and Grill, a popular LGBTQ+ hangout, were shared online by Sarah Leonardi, a member of the Broward County School Board, who said that she was "SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary's field trip to the incredible Rosie's!"However, netizens have questioned whether a bar, LGBTQ+ or not, is a suitable location for a field trip for young children in the first place."Regardless if it’s a gay bar or not….it’s a bar!! Why are kids going on a field trip TO A BAR?!?!," one Twitter user exclaimed.The menu of Rosie's Bar &amp; Grill includes vodka and martini-based cocktails, like "Strawberry Grapefruit Vodka-Rita," and such dishes as "Young Ranch Hand," "Ivana Hooker," and "The Big Dripper Wrap," according to the establishment's website.We hope, at least, that the children were not served the same menu.
Is it the way of school papering the kids to be hardened for whatever come in their lifetime...... Including fighting Russians and Chinese at same time?
Are not most bars in floriduh gay bars?
florida
us, florida, gay, lgbt, school, bar, children, viral

Florida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar

21:15 GMT 28.10.2021

21:15 GMT 28.10.2021
© Photo : Facebook / Broward School Board Member Sarah Leonardi
A photo of elementary school field trip to Rosie's Bar and Grill venue in south Florida shared on October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Photo : Facebook / Broward School Board Member Sarah Leonardi
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Photos shared online show the kids inside the bar, which has rainbow-colored decor and adult-themed menu items like Naked Sweaty Lovin' chicken tenders "marinated in Rosie's special 'Smack My Cheeks and Make 'em Rosy' sauce."
A Florida elementary school has come under fire after taking grade-school students on a field trip to a gay bar that serves sexual pun-laden menu items like Rhoda Cowboy and Ivana Hooker.
Pictures of youngsters from Wilton Manors Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale at Rosie's Bar and Grill, a popular LGBTQ+ hangout, were shared online by Sarah Leonardi, a member of the Broward County School Board, who said that she was "SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary's field trip to the incredible Rosie's!"

"The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to Rosie's Bar and Grill for hosting this special field trip every year!" Leonardi wrote.

However, netizens have questioned whether a bar, LGBTQ+ or not, is a suitable location for a field trip for young children in the first place.
"Regardless if it’s a gay bar or not….it’s a bar!! Why are kids going on a field trip TO A BAR?!?!," one Twitter user exclaimed.
The menu of Rosie's Bar & Grill includes vodka and martini-based cocktails, like "Strawberry Grapefruit Vodka-Rita," and such dishes as "Young Ranch Hand," "Ivana Hooker," and "The Big Dripper Wrap," according to the establishment's website.
We hope, at least, that the children were not served the same menu.
Is it the way of school papering the kids to be hardened for whatever come in their lifetime...... Including fighting Russians and Chinese at same time?
NoGo
29 October, 00:35 GMT
vtvot tak
29 October, 00:46 GMT
