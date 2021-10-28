Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/facebook-rebranding-not-to-change-companys-perception-among-users-social-media-expert-says-1090293637.html
Facebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
Facebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to change the name of the company to Meta may give it new image but will not change... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T22:21+0000
2021-10-28T22:21+0000
mark zuckerberg
opinion
social media
facebook
name change
scandals
rebranding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090293607_0:75:3072:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_6df6ca777c34a2ff3ae55a6f9a896832.jpg
Selepak noted that Facebook's name is associated with scandals like fake news, extremist groups and choosing profits over people.Rebranding Facebook to Meta creates an umbrella for all their products, much like when Google changed its corporate name to Alphabet to cover their other products and services, but the public will continue to associate Meta and all its services with Facebook and its founder Zuckerberg, Selepak said.Earlier on Thursday, Zuckerberg announced the changes to his company and previewed that soon it will be able to offer a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn, or play.The changes are occurring as Zuckerberg battles public scrutiny for alleged unethical practices at the company.Facebook was exposed after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090293607_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acda5aa73bbb1ea068097bbe3b049c58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, opinion, social media, facebook, name change, scandals, rebranding

Facebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says

22:21 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSAn installation depicting Mark Zuckerberg is displayed outside the parliament in London, Britain October 25, 2021.
An installation depicting Mark Zuckerberg is displayed outside the parliament in London, Britain October 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to change the name of the company to Meta may give it new image but will not change the damaged public's perception of the organization rocked by scandals, Florida University social media professor Andrew Selepak told Sputnik.
Selepak noted that Facebook's name is associated with scandals like fake news, extremist groups and choosing profits over people.
"Changing the name to Meta allows the company to put a new public face on the company," Selepak said on Thursday. "But it doesn’t change the name of their biggest money-making product and won’t change the perception of the company among users."
Rebranding Facebook to Meta creates an umbrella for all their products, much like when Google changed its corporate name to Alphabet to cover their other products and services, but the public will continue to associate Meta and all its services with Facebook and its founder Zuckerberg, Selepak said.
Earlier on Thursday, Zuckerberg announced the changes to his company and previewed that soon it will be able to offer a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn, or play.
The changes are occurring as Zuckerberg battles public scrutiny for alleged unethical practices at the company.
Facebook was exposed after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.
Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
22:15 GMTUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
22:10 GMTUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
22:05 GMTOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
21:59 GMT'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
21:26 GMTPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
21:16 GMTNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth
21:15 GMTFlorida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
20:56 GMTTrump Calls Facebook CEO a 'Criminal' for Donating $400m to Election Offices
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta
19:25 GMTTurkey Should Not Budge In on US Demands in S-400 Row, Ex-General Says
19:20 GMTMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says
19:14 GMT'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
19:14 GMTWSJ: Four US Intel Agencies Offered Reports on Afghanistan, All Failing to Predict Fall of Kabul
19:07 GMTRDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine