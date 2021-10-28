https://sputniknews.com/20211028/ex-texas-oil-regulator-predicts-us-gas-prices-may-remain-high-for-couple-of-years-1090270445.html

Ex-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'

Ex-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'

Gasoline prices could start to decline in the latter part of next year if the Biden administration pulls back on its efforts to cut emissions in the United States and to persuade other countries to do the same, Sitton said.President Joe Biden aims to trim carbon emissions and set the United States on a path to have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.However, Sitton said any re-election hopes Biden has could be damaged if his supporters end up paying high gasoline prices across the country over the next two years.Last week, Biden said during a town hall meeting that he expects gas prices to come down sometime next year. He also pointed out tapping into the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would have a minimal effect.Sitton agrees that pouring oil from the US strategic oil reserve into the market would not lower gasoline prices because much more change is needed across the board to create a long-term impact.The oil price is not set by the amount of oil production, Sitton said, it's set by refineries purchasing 12-month oil contracts that are driven by the supply and demand ratios they are anticipating.One of the issues Biden is also facing, he added, is Iranian oil production is a flexible amount that is hard to predict because of pending sanctions and the tensions between the US and Tehran. Hence, Biden is trying to balance geopolitics as well, Sitton said.The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), he added, may be refusing to increase oil production as a means to make up for drastic losses caused by the pandemic and to provide capital to develop oil reserves.Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, pent-up demand has created an oil supply crisis which has sent crude prices skyrocketing from below $49 per barrel at the end of last year to above $80 at present.

